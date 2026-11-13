Jack Nicholson's Son Reveals He 'Can't Talk About A Lot' with Famous Dad Amid Fears Hollywood Icon Will 'Die a Recluse'

But the one overriding interest they share is sports, which is often the topic of their discussions.

Ray told a publication: "I love sports so much. It's also the language of love that me and dad share. We can't talk about a lot, but we can talk about the f---ing Lakers until kingdom come."

Ray's comments come after his father's close Hollywood friend Michael Douglas confirmed The Shining actor is "not working any more" and "has disappeared" from the limelight.

Douglas, 82, offered the update during an event in Swansea, Wales, where he was promoting his new memoir, One Helluva Ride.

The Falling Down star was asked about his longtime friend and whether he would have liked to work alongside him.