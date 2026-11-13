Pete Hegseth Awards Medal to Soldier Who Scolded His 'Laughing' Entourage During Arlington Cemetery Visit

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth awarded Army Specialist Thomas Iglesias a Joint Service Commendation Medal one day after the soldier called out his entourage for failing to keep quiet during a Veterans Day visit to Arlington National Cemetery.

Iglesias was standing guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on November 11 when he heard someone laughing as Hegseth and his group finished posing for photographs.

The sentinel immediately reminded the visitors of the memorial's strict rules, prompting a moment that quickly attracted attention after footage circulated online.

The following day, Hegseth invited members of Iglesias' unit to the Pentagon and personally presented the soldier with the medal. The recognition came after the Pentagon publicly defended Iglesias, saying he had acted appropriately.