Pete Hegseth's Group Loudly Ordered to Show 'Silence and Respect' After Laughing at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

Hegseth visited Arlington National Cemetery on Veterans Day following President Donald Trump’s annual wreath-laying ceremony.

As the group ascended the stairs near the Tomb, audible laughter from a woman among them prompted the sentinel to turn and shout, “All visitors will maintain an atmosphere of silence and respect at all times!”

Although Hegseth and others had been seen quietly talking during a photo op, it is unclear if anyone else laughed.

The exchange was captured on CNN’s live coverage and by reporters’ video.

According to NBC News, Hegseth looked over his shoulder after the warning but continued walking without acknowledging the soldier.

The New York Times identified those present as Hegseth, his wife Jennifer Hegseth, and advisers Ricky Buria, Tami Radabaugh and Patrick Weaver.