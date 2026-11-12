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Home > Politics > Pete Hegseth

Pete Hegseth's Group Loudly Ordered to Show 'Silence and Respect' After Laughing at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

An Army sentinel at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier shouted for visitors to maintain 'respect.'
Source: MEGA

An Army sentinel at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier shouted for visitors to maintain 'respect.'

Nov. 12 2026, Published 12:27 p.m. ET

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Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and his group were publicly reprimanded by an Army sentinel at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on Veterans Day.

When laughter broke out among the Defense Secretary’s party, the soldier's loud warning prompted public discussion of Hegseth’s past remarks about maintaining discipline and military standards, RadarOnline can report.

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The Reprimand at Arlington

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Hegseth was accompanied by his wife, Jennifer, and three advisors.
Source: MEGA

Hegseth was accompanied by his wife, Jennifer, and three advisors.

Hegseth visited Arlington National Cemetery on Veterans Day following President Donald Trump’s annual wreath-laying ceremony.

As the group ascended the stairs near the Tomb, audible laughter from a woman among them prompted the sentinel to turn and shout, “All visitors will maintain an atmosphere of silence and respect at all times!”

Although Hegseth and others had been seen quietly talking during a photo op, it is unclear if anyone else laughed.

The exchange was captured on CNN’s live coverage and by reporters’ video.

According to NBC News, Hegseth looked over his shoulder after the warning but continued walking without acknowledging the soldier.

The New York Times identified those present as Hegseth, his wife Jennifer Hegseth, and advisers Ricky Buria, Tami Radabaugh and Patrick Weaver.

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Tomb Rules: Be Quite & Show Respect

Sean Parnell said the soldier 'correctly and respectfully reminded everyone to maintain decorum.'
Source: MEGA

Sean Parnell said the soldier 'correctly and respectfully reminded everyone to maintain decorum.'

Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said, “The Secretary and the entire Department have always honored – and will always honor – the sacrifices our military men and women have made to keep America safe. While commemorating this solemn day, a soldier correctly and respectfully reminded everyone to maintain decorum.”

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is guarded continuously by the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, known as the Old Guard, a tradition dating to 1937.

Federal regulations prohibit “boisterous” or “unreasonably loud” noises at Arlington ceremonies, and signs reinforce the requirement for silence and respect.

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Hegseth's Discipline Rhetoric Called Into Question

Hegseth is known for demanding strict discipline and appearance standards for military.
Source: MEGA

Hegseth is known for demanding strict discipline and appearance standards for military.

Hegseth has repeatedly rallied for military discipline, physical fitness and toughness, including criticizing military members he believes are overweight and members with beards.

The Veterans Day incident occurred one day after House Republicans blocked an impeachment effort against him.

Critics on social media called the episode “disgraceful” and “classless,” arguing it clashed with Hegseth’s public lectures on military standards.

Shortly after the ceremony, Hegseth posted a photo with his wife captioned: “Happy Veterans Day – to our best Americans. Thank God for our warriors, past and present.”

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The incident one day after House Republicans blocked an impeachment effort against Hegseth.
Source: MEGA

The incident one day after House Republicans blocked an impeachment effort against Hegseth.

The episode added to ongoing questions about Hegseth’s leadership amid the administration’s Iran war and related political pressure.

Commentators also linked it to earlier controversies involving Trump’s campaign at Arlington in 2024 and reported remarks about fallen service members.

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