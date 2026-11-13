Donald Trump Jr. Dumped by Kalshi After the Prez's Son's Investment Firm Backs Rival Polymarket in Major Conflict of Interest

Donald Trump Jr. is no longer a paid adviser to prediction market platform Kalshi after his venture capital firm, 1789 Capital, increased its investment in rival Polymarket.

Kalshi confirmed the decision on November 12, describing the departure as a mutual agreement following the firm's significant financial commitment to its competitor.

The move ends an arrangement in which President Donald Trump's eldest son held advisory positions at both companies while his investment firm backed Polymarket.

The separation also comes as prediction markets face increased scrutiny from lawmakers and Democrats prepare to investigate the Trump family's business interests following their victories in the midterm elections.