ICE Agent Caught on Video Ordering 'Strike to the Face' Before Punching Minnesota Father During Arrest

An ICE agent was caught on video ordering a "strike to the face" before punching a Minnesota father during an arrest outside his Robbinsdale home.

The footage shows the 45-year-old man clinging to a porch support post as his daughter cries and questions why federal agents are taking him away.

The November 11 arrest was recorded from multiple angles, showing two immigration agents struggling to restrain the man before pulling him away from the porch and placing him inside a vehicle.

The incident has since raised questions about the circumstances surrounding his detention, particularly after his attorney challenged the legality of the arrest.