EXCLUSIVE: Democrats 'Cherry-Picked' Trump-Epstein Evidence to Mislead the Public and Paint Their Friendship in 'Unfavorable Light', House Report Claims

A special section of the Oversight report is devoted specifically to debunking Democratic leaders' attempts to link the future president and disgraced financier, who were once business associates, until Trump claimed he kicked Epstein out of his Mar-a-Lago club and out of his life.

The Committee, chaired by Kentucky Republican James Comer, concluded Trump was never a participant in any of Epstein's schemes or crimes.

"Committee Democrats employed a cherry-picking approach throughout the investigation, selectively releasing small batches of documents to portray President Trump and Republicans in an unfavorable light," the report finds.

It adds, "The incessant targeting of President Trump by Committee Democrats throughout the investigation was a dishonest, politically motivated attempt to discredit and associate the President with crimes he did not commit."