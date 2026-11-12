EXCLUSIVE: Democrats 'Cherry-Picked' Trump-Epstein Evidence to Mislead the Public and Paint Their Friendship in 'Unfavorable Light', House Report Claims
Nov. 12 2026, Updated 5:54 p.m. ET
Democrats have been accused of "cherry-picking" through thousands of pages of evidence related to Donald Trump's friendship with Jeffrey Epstein in order to find the most salacious allegations concerning the president, RadarOnline.com has learned.
A fiery new report from the Republican-led House Oversight Committee accuses Democrats of being so "obsessed" with establishing a connection between the two that they ignored the victims of Epstein.
A 'Politically Motivated Attempt to Discredit the President'
A special section of the Oversight report is devoted specifically to debunking Democratic leaders' attempts to link the future president and disgraced financier, who were once business associates, until Trump claimed he kicked Epstein out of his Mar-a-Lago club and out of his life.
The Committee, chaired by Kentucky Republican James Comer, concluded Trump was never a participant in any of Epstein's schemes or crimes.
"Committee Democrats employed a cherry-picking approach throughout the investigation, selectively releasing small batches of documents to portray President Trump and Republicans in an unfavorable light," the report finds.
It adds, "The incessant targeting of President Trump by Committee Democrats throughout the investigation was a dishonest, politically motivated attempt to discredit and associate the President with crimes he did not commit."
Democrats Accused of Trying to 'Mislead' the Public
Republican Committee members claim their opponents intentionally withheld certain documents, tried to focus attention on a small batch of evidence, and then spun it for their own political gain.
"Committee Democrats selectively leaked three emails from more than 20,000 pages of documents produced by the Estate and applied their own unnecessary redactions to manufacture an anti-Trump narrative and mislead the media and the public," the report alleges.
"When CNN questioned the redactions, Committee Democrats falsely claimed Republicans were responsible. After Committee Republicans released the production of over 20,000 pages of documents, Committee Democrats then claimed this transparency was intended to 'disorient' and 'distract' from their fabricated narrative."
Democrats Ignored Crucial Photos of Trump and Epstein
Another example claims that out of the 95,000 photos uncovered in the Epstein estate, Committee Democrats posted only 19 online, which equates to just 0.02% of the records received.
Specifically, "Committee Democrats posted four photos related to President Trump and again made targeted and unnecessary redactions to cover up adult women’s faces."
One of the unredacted photos shows President Trump standing next to adult, female, Hawaiian Tropic models. According to public reporting, one of the women pictured even complimented the president, calling him a 'gentleman' who went out of his way to make sure the group enjoyed their evening."
Democrats Say Evidence Tells Different Story
The House Oversight Committee's report differs sharply from the findings of the Democratically led House Judiciary Committee, which released its own lengthy report detailing new and resurfaced allegations linking the two businessmen.
The sweeping report features stories and details from nearly a dozen women who accuse both the disgraced financier and future president of sexual misconduct between 1992 and 1997, in New York and Palm Beach.
"Donald Trump says he knew Jeffrey Epstein 'just like everybody in Palm Beach knew him.' Not exactly," alleged Rep. Jamie Raskin, Ranking Member of the House Judiciary Committee. "Evidence involving 11 women tells a completely different and far more damning story about their relationship and the abuse of young women and girls that took place in their network."