EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: House Oversight Committee Calls for Further Probe Into Claims Made by Epstein's 'Second-in-Command' — as Alleged Ghislaine Maxwell 'Replacement' Continues Lavish Life in Miami

In her interview with the Committee, she described the expectations of her role as an assistant, revealing that she was subject to the whims of Epstein and Maxwell at all hours, and he would often cross the line as a boss.

"He sexually abused me on a weekly basis," Kellen testified. "He would come into my room at the houses and wake me up, molesting me. He would literally just grab me by the hand and pull me to his bedroom."

Kellen said that he would call her unexpectedly in the middle of the night, and share a "code word" with her that meant he wanted to have sexual relations.

"He would call me and just say, 'cold sheets,' and that meant I had to go to his house and sleep with him," she stated. "He referred to me as his human hot water bottle."