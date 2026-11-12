EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: House Oversight Committee Calls for Further Probe Into Claims Made by Epstein's 'Second-in-Command' — as Alleged Ghislaine Maxwell 'Replacement' Continues Lavish Life in Miami
Nov. 12 2026, Updated 11:40 a.m. ET
Lawmakers are demanding an investigation into a litany of sexual assault allegations levied against Jeffrey Epstein by one of his closest assistants, RadarOnline.com can report.
Sarah Kellen, the woman dubbed Epstein's "second-in-command" after his partner Ghislaine Maxwell went to prison, shared some of the convicted s-- offender's deepest secrets with an explosive new House Oversight Committee report.
Sarah Kellen Exposes Close Relationship with Jeffrey Epstein
Kentucky Republican James Comer, chair of the House Oversight Committee that spent 15 months investigating Epstein's empire, has demanded that the Department of Justice further investigate sexual assault allegations against the disgraced financier and his associates made by Kellen.
The 47-year-old was reportedly privy to many of Epstein's notorious activities after she was hired as the billionaire power broker’s assistant in the early 2000s. She allegedly scheduled the "massages" that Epstein used to abuse his suspected victims, and eventually earned the nickname "the lieutenant" for her alleged role in his operation.
Sarah Kellen Was 'Just Below' Ghislaine Maxwell
Kellen was described by sources as "just below Maxwell in the chain of command," and her revelations have been a key part of the new report.
According to Comer, "Kellen, whose testimony before the Committee exposed this abuse, operated under Epstein’s thumb for years and obeyed his orders for fear of the consequences of standing up to such a powerful and well-connected man."
Sarah Kellen Claims Jeffrey Epstein Molested Her
In her interview with the Committee, she described the expectations of her role as an assistant, revealing that she was subject to the whims of Epstein and Maxwell at all hours, and he would often cross the line as a boss.
"He sexually abused me on a weekly basis," Kellen testified. "He would come into my room at the houses and wake me up, molesting me. He would literally just grab me by the hand and pull me to his bedroom."
Kellen said that he would call her unexpectedly in the middle of the night, and share a "code word" with her that meant he wanted to have sexual relations.
"He would call me and just say, 'cold sheets,' and that meant I had to go to his house and sleep with him," she stated. "He referred to me as his human hot water bottle."
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Jeffrey Epstein Surrounded Himself With Younger Women
Kellen had been maintaining a low public profile for years since Epstein's death and Maxwell's conviction, living what sources called "the high life in Miami" with former husband and NASCAR champion Brian Vickers.
Before his 2019 death, Epstein surrounded himself with numerous young female assistants who were expected to accompany him, travel with him, and attend to a wide range of personal tasks for him, according to the report. Several of the women recounted to the Committee "experiences of manipulation, exploitation, and abuse" at the hands of the s-- offender and his madam.
"Survivors of Epstein and Maxwell’s abuse have publicly described the degradation and torment of being an assistant in Epstein and Maxwell’s orbit," the document states. "One anonymous survivor recalls Epstein describing his operation as a cult, calling himself the 'cult leader.'"
That survivor said Epstein "controlled their finances, dictated who they saw and psychologically demeaned them."