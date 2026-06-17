EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Jr. Eyes Public Office — Prez's Son 'Heading for Total Career Reset'

Ambitious Donald Trump Jr. , who recently wed model Bettina Anderson , is scouting luxury homes in the Washington, D.C. , area, while preparing to unload his massive $30million waterfront estate in Jupiter, Fla. , because he's considering a future run for public office, sources told RadarOnline.com .

"This is a total reset," one source said.

"Don Jr. is now thinking about influence, access and long-term power. Marriage seems to have sharpened his focus."

Trump Jr. married Anderson in the Bahamas on Saturday, May 23, 2026, following an intimate ceremony with just close family and friends during Memorial Day weekend.