EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Jr. Eyes Public Office — Prez's Son 'Heading for Total Career Reset'
June 17 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Ambitious Donald Trump Jr., who recently wed model Bettina Anderson, is scouting luxury homes in the Washington, D.C., area, while preparing to unload his massive $30million waterfront estate in Jupiter, Fla., because he's considering a future run for public office, sources told RadarOnline.com.
Marriage Sparks New Focus on Influence, Access and Long-Term Power
"This is a total reset," one source said.
"Don Jr. is now thinking about influence, access and long-term power. Marriage seems to have sharpened his focus."
Trump Jr. married Anderson in the Bahamas on Saturday, May 23, 2026, following an intimate ceremony with just close family and friends during Memorial Day weekend.
Don Jr. Realizes Political Power Is Built Through D.C. Relationships
Another insider said of President Donald Trump's son: "He understands that political power is built face-to-face. The donors, media players and relationships that matter are all centered in D.C.
"You can't build that world from a yacht dock in Florida."