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Home > News > CNN

CNN Star Tears Pete Hegseth Apart Over 'Inappropriate Behavior' at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier: 'A Moment of Hypocrisy'

Photo of Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA

Jake Tapper called Pete Hegseth’s Veterans Day conduct at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier 'embarrassing' after a sentinel reprimanded his group.

Nov. 12 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

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CNN star Jake Tapper has called out Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth for his "embarrassing" behavior at the Veterans Day Memorial, RadarOnline can report.

The mild-mannered host did not condemn Hegseth’s conduct at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on Veterans Day.

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Jake Tapper on Pete Hegseth: 'Embarrassing'

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Photo of Jake Tapper
Source: MEGA

Footage showed members of Hegseth’s party laughing and taking photographs near the memorial before the guard demanded silence and respect.

Tapper released a video on Veterans Day that included footage of Hegseth, his wife Jennifer, and advisers laughing and posing for photographs near the memorial.

As Radar previously reported, a guard shouted for the group to maintain "an atmosphere of silence and respect at all times."

Tapper described the episode as "not just a moment of disrespect; it was a moment of hypocrisy," saying the group was "so loud and disrespectful" that a sentinel had to intervene.

He concluded with a one-word assessment of Hegseth – "Embarrassing."

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Questions of Consistency on Standards

Photo of Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA

Tapper said the episode was 'not just a moment of disrespect, it was a moment of hypocrisy' given Hegseth’s public emphasis on military honor.

Tapper linked the incident to Hegseth's recent comments suggesting impeachment measures against him were actually attacks on American service members.

The 57-year-old disputed that claim, noting the measures targeted Hegseth personally.

He asked, "This same guy on Veterans Day is part of a group whose behavior was so inappropriate they had to be reprimanded in front of the cameras by a member of the Old Guard?"

Tapper also criticized Hegseth's tenure as marked by "disdain for normal media coverage" and resistance to political procedures.

House Republicans later blocked the impeachment articles.

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Pentagon Defends Pete Hegseth

Photo of Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA

A Pentagon spokesman said the soldier 'correctly and respectfully reminded everyone to maintain decorum.'

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said, "While commemorating this solemn day, a soldier correctly and respectfully reminded everyone to maintain decorum.

"The Secretary and the entire Department have always honored – and will always honor – the sacrifices our military men and women have made to keep America safe."

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Pete Hegseth Ignores Criticism

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Photo of Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA

Shortly after the ceremony, Hegseth posted a Veterans Day message.

Hegseth attended the Veterans Day ceremony at Arlington with President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

On X he posted, “Happy Veterans Day – to our best Americans. The Hegseth's [sic] are honored to celebrate our veterans this morning. Thank God for our warriors, past and present."

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, established after World War I and guarded continuously by the Old Guard, requires silence and respect from all visitors.

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