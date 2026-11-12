CNN Star Tears Pete Hegseth Apart Over 'Inappropriate Behavior' at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier: 'A Moment of Hypocrisy'

Tapper released a video on Veterans Day that included footage of Hegseth, his wife Jennifer, and advisers laughing and posing for photographs near the memorial.

As Radar previously reported, a guard shouted for the group to maintain "an atmosphere of silence and respect at all times."

Tapper described the episode as "not just a moment of disrespect; it was a moment of hypocrisy," saying the group was "so loud and disrespectful" that a sentinel had to intervene.

He concluded with a one-word assessment of Hegseth – "Embarrassing."