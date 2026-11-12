Chris Watts' Secret Prison Intimacy Exposed as Guards Allegedly Catch Killer Dad With Fellow Inmates: 'Younger Guys Flock to Him'

Watts, 41, is serving five consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole for killing his family, but behind bars at Wisconsin's Dodge Correctional Institution, he's reportedly managed to spark several romances, according to an insider.

Chris Watts has allegedly been having intimate relationships with younger inmates who have been charmed by the convicted killer , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Prison guards reportedly believe Chris Watts has been getting intimate with inmates.

"There have been times when it's pretty obvious something happened. When I say these guys will do anything for him, I mean anything. There is some thinking among guards that these relationships are too intimate," the prison worker shared about Watts.

The well-placed source inside the prison told the Daily Mail that Watts was recently separated from another male inmate after suspicious guards began questioning whether the pair had struck up an "inappropriate" relationship behind bars.

Chris Watts pled guilty in 2018 to the murders of his pregnant wife and two young daughters.

"Younger guys flock to Chris. He's really got a hold over them, and they'll usually do whatever he wants," the prison employee dished.

Watts, who pleaded guilty in 2018 to the murders of his pregnant wife, Shanann, and young daughters Bella and Celeste, reportedly showers younger male inmates with gifts from the commissary to get what he wants from them.

"They follow him around, want to talk to him, want his attention," the prison worker said about how younger convicts appear enamored of the sick murderer.

The jail spy added about Watts seeking out their affection, "And he's generous with his commissary, so he (gets) things for them, gifts, whatever it takes for them to like him."