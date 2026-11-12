Chris Watts' Secret Prison Intimacy Exposed as Guards Allegedly Catch Killer Dad With Fellow Inmates: 'Younger Guys Flock to Him'
Nov. 12 2026, Published 3:45 p.m. ET
Chris Watts has allegedly been having intimate relationships with younger inmates who have been charmed by the convicted killer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Watts, 41, is serving five consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole for killing his family, but behind bars at Wisconsin's Dodge Correctional Institution, he's reportedly managed to spark several romances, according to an insider.
'Guys Will Do Anything' for Chris Watts in Prison
The well-placed source inside the prison told the Daily Mail that Watts was recently separated from another male inmate after suspicious guards began questioning whether the pair had struck up an "inappropriate" relationship behind bars.
"There have been times when it's pretty obvious something happened. When I say these guys will do anything for him, I mean anything. There is some thinking among guards that these relationships are too intimate," the prison worker shared about Watts.
'Younger Guys Flock' to Chris Watts in Prison
"Younger guys flock to Chris. He's really got a hold over them, and they'll usually do whatever he wants," the prison employee dished.
Watts, who pleaded guilty in 2018 to the murders of his pregnant wife, Shanann, and young daughters Bella and Celeste, reportedly showers younger male inmates with gifts from the commissary to get what he wants from them.
"They follow him around, want to talk to him, want his attention," the prison worker said about how younger convicts appear enamored of the sick murderer.
The jail spy added about Watts seeking out their affection, "And he's generous with his commissary, so he (gets) things for them, gifts, whatever it takes for them to like him."
Chris Watts Allegedly Flirts With Inmates Via 'Long Letters'
The twisted killer dad is reportedly viewed as an "older brother or father figure" to younger men in their 20s whom he spends time with behind bars and grows his bonds with through flirtatious letter writing, while still corresponding with female pen-pals on the outside.
"Chris will see them all day and then at night write a long letter and hand it to them the next day. It really does make them feel special," a former inmate claimed.
The spy said it has led to the young inmates developing major "crushes" on Watts, and "it's pretty clear that Chris is flirting back," as several of the relationships have reportedly become physical.
Chris Watts Long Suspected of Having Intimate Relations in Prison
Watts' allegedly cozy relationships with fellow inmates have landed him in hot water before.
In 2020, prison guards busted the convicted family killer after discovering his underwear, petroleum jelly, baby oil, and other personal belongings stashed in fellow prisoner Dylan Tallman's cell.
The pair had grown unusually close while housed next door to each other, reportedly spending hours secretly chatting through an electrical outlet connecting their cells, which they bizarrely dubbed the "holy outlet," according to prison records.
The eyebrow-raising discovery fueled rumors that Watts and Tallman, 38, were more than just prison pals, and both men were disciplined and moved apart.
Tallman, who was serving time on drug charges before his 2021 release, denied their relationship ever turned sexual, but he wasn't shocked by the latest allegations that Watts was allegedly getting physical with other inmates.
"Nothing surprises me anymore. A lot happens in prison," he shared.