Mississippi Hospital Fires Nurse. Then a Mystery $581 Delta Credit Helps Her Move to California, Where She Earns 4 Times as Much and Says 'I Don't Deal With Racism'

A Mississippi nurse who lost her job at the state's only children's hospital says an unexpected $581 Delta credit helped her start over in California, where she landed a travel-nursing position paying four times her previous salary.

Mel, who posts nursing-related content on TikTok under the handle @_nursebaemel, shared how she went from being terminated on August 28, 2026, to securing a new position in California within two months.

She also described receiving financial help from former coworkers and overcoming an unexpected obstacle involving her nursing license.

In a video reported by The Mary Sue, Mel explained how a previously unused airline credit helped cover her flight, while a change in her license status cleared another hurdle in her move.