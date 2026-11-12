Mississippi Hospital Fires Nurse. Then a Mystery $581 Delta Credit Helps Her Move to California, Where She Earns 4 Times as Much and Says 'I Don't Deal With Racism'
Nov. 12 2026, Published 3:34 p.m. ET
A Mississippi nurse who lost her job at the state's only children's hospital says an unexpected $581 Delta credit helped her start over in California, where she landed a travel-nursing position paying four times her previous salary.
Mel, who posts nursing-related content on TikTok under the handle @_nursebaemel, shared how she went from being terminated on August 28, 2026, to securing a new position in California within two months.
She also described receiving financial help from former coworkers and overcoming an unexpected obstacle involving her nursing license.
In a video reported by The Mary Sue, Mel explained how a previously unused airline credit helped cover her flight, while a change in her license status cleared another hurdle in her move.
Nurse Loses Her Job at Mississippi's Only Children's Hospital
Mel said she was fired from the Mississippi hospital on August 28, leaving her unsure about what to do next. The following day, she began considering a move to California, where she hoped to find nursing work.
However, returning to the state presented a licensing problem. When she checked her California nursing license online, its status appeared as delinquent, according to her account.
Mel said she believed she would need to complete 30 continuing education units, undergo fingerprinting and spend approximately $280 to reactivate her license.
The California Board of Registered Nursing requires 30 hours of approved continuing education to maintain an active license. Fingerprinting requirements, however, depend on whether the board already has the nurse's records on file and whether additional prints are requested.
Mystery $581 Delta Credit Pays for Nurse's California Flight
Despite the licensing issue, Mel decided to look into flights to San Francisco so she could complete the fingerprinting process. She found a ticket for $580.60 but was surprised when she checked Delta's website and noticed a credit worth $581 in her account.
The nurse said she had not expected to find the money there. The credit covered almost the entire cost of her ticket, allowing her to book the flight without having to pay the full fare out of pocket.
Delta confirms that customers can use eCredits toward future flight purchases. However, the airline's published policy does not establish where Mel's particular credit came from, leaving its origin unexplained in her account.
Mel also received an email from the California Board of Registered Nursing informing her that she did not need to submit new fingerprints and that her license was active again.
The board's rules allow previously submitted fingerprint records to satisfy the requirement, provided they remain on file and meet its requirements.
Coworkers Help Nurse Cover Bills Before California Job Offer
Mel also received financial support from colleagues at her PRN nursing job in Mississippi. Rather than leaving her to manage the financial strain alone, they gave her their shifts so she could cover her expenses and put money aside for the move.
"So, I was able to work my PRN job, and cover my bills, and surplus, solely off my coworkers giving me their shifts," she said.
Mel added that her colleagues even took a cut in their own pay to help her get through the difficult period.
Her job search in California soon produced results. She applied for a travel-nursing position the following Monday and spoke with a manager from a Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) during a phone interview on Tuesday.
According to Mel, she received a job offer that same evening. By Wednesday, she had the information she needed to move forward with the position.
Finding somewhere to stay was another challenge. She initially located an Airbnb with an attached bathroom for $1,200 but could only afford to book two weeks.
The property owner later offered to reserve the accommodation at a reduced rate and allow Mel to pay on the 16th, after she received her salary.
Nurse Says California Job Pays Four Times More
Looking back on the events, Mel said the difficult experience ultimately led to a major change in her life.
"God took my life that was in shambles, you understand? And restored me within two months," she said.
The nurse also highlighted the difference in her earnings after accepting the California position.
"Now, I'm in California, making quadruple what I was making working in Mississippi, working in that PICU," she revealed.
Beyond the higher pay, Mel said she was happier with her new working environment. She described no longer having to deal with the racism and microaggressions she said she experienced at her former workplace.
"I don't deal with racism," was the sentiment behind her comments about the difference she had noticed since relocating.
She also felt that her education and nursing degree received greater recognition in California.
While Mel did not disclose her previous or current salary, she described the new position as a significant improvement. Her account of her workplace experiences has not been independently corroborated.