Jimmy Kimmel Questions Validity of Trump Letter Left for Joe Biden at White House After 2020 Election — 'There's No Way He Wrote That'

"Their ambitions and aspirations are the reason you’re here, with so many counting on your success. May God bless you and Jill, and may God bless America.”

But the comedian didn’t buy any of it.

He explained: "First of all, there's no way he wrote that. I mean, not only is there no way he wrote it, I bet he didn’t even read it.

"But what I want to know is where is the person who did write it? Why is that person not in charge of his tweets or speeches or anything for that matter?”

Although the letter was written on White House stationery and in his customary Sharpie, Kimmel said it lacked all of the other hallmarks of a message from Trump.