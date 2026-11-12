Jimmy Kimmel Questions Validity of Trump Letter Left for Joe Biden at White House After 2020 Election — 'There's No Way He Wrote That'
Nov. 12 2026, Published 3:10 p.m. ET
Jimmy Kimmel has questioned the validity of Donald Trump's "gracious" letter to Joe Biden following his 2020 election defeat, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The comedian, 58, raised doubts about whether the president was behind the letter, which prompted Biden to ponder if there were "two Trumps," given the surprisingly respectful nature of the gesture.
'Two Donald Trumps'
Biden told of the contents of the letter, sent after Trump left office in 2021, in his new memoir and said his predecessor described working in the Oval Office as "a blessing beyond imagination" and spoke about the history that surrounds the president inside the White House.
Kimmel read out the contents of the letter during Wednesday night's Jimmy Kimmel Live, saying: "Not only are you joined by the past, but you carry the hopes and dreams of the entire nation on your shoulders. The gravity of that fact never leaves you; it is the anchor that grounds every decision you make.
"Your strength, your deepest reservoir of energy, comes from the knowledge that millions upon millions of people are depending on you.
'I Bet Trump Didn't Even Read It'
"Their ambitions and aspirations are the reason you’re here, with so many counting on your success. May God bless you and Jill, and may God bless America.”
But the comedian didn’t buy any of it.
He explained: "First of all, there's no way he wrote that. I mean, not only is there no way he wrote it, I bet he didn’t even read it.
"But what I want to know is where is the person who did write it? Why is that person not in charge of his tweets or speeches or anything for that matter?”
Although the letter was written on White House stationery and in his customary Sharpie, Kimmel said it lacked all of the other hallmarks of a message from Trump.
'There Are No Words In All Caps'
Kimmel explained: "It's gracious. It's poetic. There are no spelling errors. There are no words in all caps. No blobs of ranch dressing on the signature. Find the person who wrote that letter from the president and make that person chief of staff instead of Stephen Miller."
The letter was written in the aftermath of the January 6, 2021 Capitol attack, which Biden alluded to by saying that Trump had "deeply destabilized our democracy."
He also recalled how Trump had "not offered the traditional meeting between Presidents."
Instead, Trump became the first modern President since Richard Nixon, who resigned from office, to skip his successor's swearing-in.
The tone of the letter isn't entirely surprising, as Trump was friendly to Biden when the situation was reversed – on inauguration day 2025, when Trump was reentering the White House, a celebration Biden attended.
In the book Retribution by ABC's Jonathan Karl, Trump told Biden they would have been "great friends" had it not been for politics.
Trump called the Bidens a "beautiful couple" as he reentered the White House, four years to the day that he had departed.
He also told Biden to "stay in touch."
"Let me know if there is anything you need," the incoming Republican President added before Biden and outgoing First Lady Jill boarded the presidential helicopter.
Since then, Trump has continued to malign Biden, falsely saying the 2020 election was "rigged," and hanging a picture of an autopen alongside the White House Rose Garden instead of a portrait of the Democrat.