EXCLUSIVE: David Walliams' Children's Books Stripped From School Shelves
Nov. 12 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
David Walliams' bestselling children's books are being stripped from libraries and schools across London following allegations of sexual misconduct against the comic, as education chiefs move to distance themselves from the embattled comedian and author.
As RadarOnline.com has reported, the 55-year-old former Britain's Got Talent judge, whose books have sold more than 60 million copies worldwide, has denied wrongdoing after being accused of grooming teenage girls as young as 15.
David Walliams Books Removed From Schools and Libraries
Camden Council in London has now confirmed it is withdrawing his titles from public library displays, while two major academy trusts overseeing more than 100 schools across England have also taken action.
A Camden Council spokesperson said: "We are committed to making Camden a safer place for women and girls, to challenging harmful attitudes, and promoting healthy relationships. Following these allegations, we believe the most appropriate action is to remove these books from display."
The decision follows an investigation by The Guardian and ITV News in Britain identifying Walliams as the celebrity facing allegations from several women after he failed to secure an injunction preventing publication.
Academy Trusts Temporarily Withdraw David Walliams' Books
Although individual schools in Camden can determine whether to retain his books, other education providers have adopted more sweeping measures.
Steve Chalke, founder of the Oasis Charitable Trust, which operates 59 schools nationwide, confirmed that headteachers had been advised to temporarily withdraw the author's work.
He said: "Our advice is, for the sake of our children and to protect our children, the right thing to do – because this will traumatize some children without doubt if they read his name or see his face – is to remove books from our libraries temporarily."
The trust operates 16 schools across London and the South East, including establishments in Lambeth, Croydon and Enfield.
GLF Schools, another academy trust responsible for 43 schools, has similarly decided to remove Walliams' titles from its libraries.
The affected books include The Boy in the Dress, Fing and Gangsta Granny, which inspired a BBC television adaptation in 2013 and a sequel featuring Sheridan Smith in 2022.
The Association of School and College Leaders has meanwhile requested government guidance to help headteachers navigate decisions about the books.
HarperCollins and Entertainment Industry Fallout
Walliams' professional relationships were already under scrutiny after publisher HarperCollins severed ties with him in December 2025 following an internal investigation into allegations of inappropriate behavior and harassment involving junior female employees.
He disputed those allegations, maintaining he had "never been informed of any allegations raised against him" or been invited to participate in the investigation.
A theme park attraction based on Gangsta Granny at Alton Towers has also recently closed.
Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy has warned entertainment executives that stronger safeguards are necessary following the allegations against Walliams and the conviction of comedian Russell Brand, 51.
Addressing Parliament, Nandy said ministers "would not hesitate" to intervene if existing protections proved insufficient.
She also criticized the BBC's response to previous misconduct investigations and announced plans to discuss non-disclosure agreements with senior entertainment industry figures.
Walliams' old friend Brand was sentenced this week to 10 years and six months in prison after being convicted of r-ping one woman and sexually assaulting three others.
Ministers have urged anyone who believes they may have been subjected to criminal conduct by Walliams to contact police.
Brand rose from a troubled childhood in Essex to become one of Britain's most recognizable comedians. His flamboyant performances, provocative humor and television appearances propelled him to international fame.
He hosted Big Brother's Big Mouth before establishing a Hollywood career with films including Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Get Him to the Greek.