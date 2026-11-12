EXCLUSIVE: David Walliams' Children's Books Stripped From School Shelves

Although individual schools in Camden can determine whether to retain his books, other education providers have adopted more sweeping measures.

Steve Chalke, founder of the Oasis Charitable Trust, which operates 59 schools nationwide, confirmed that headteachers had been advised to temporarily withdraw the author's work.

He said: "Our advice is, for the sake of our children and to protect our children, the right thing to do – because this will traumatize some children without doubt if they read his name or see his face – is to remove books from our libraries temporarily."

The trust operates 16 schools across London and the South East, including establishments in Lambeth, Croydon and Enfield.

GLF Schools, another academy trust responsible for 43 schools, has similarly decided to remove Walliams' titles from its libraries.

The affected books include The Boy in the Dress, Fing and Gangsta Granny, which inspired a BBC television adaptation in 2013 and a sequel featuring Sheridan Smith in 2022.

The Association of School and College Leaders has meanwhile requested government guidance to help headteachers navigate decisions about the books.