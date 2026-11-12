Young American Girl, 7, Shot Dead by Mexican Police During High-Speed Cartel Chase Near U.S. Border

Aranza Aidelany, a U.S. citizen, was killed on October 29 in Matamoros, Mexico, near Brownsville, Texas. She was traveling in a pickup truck with her parents and four siblings when Mexican police allegedly opened fire from a helicopter.

Aranza was struck in the head.

Her mother, Claudia Pardo García, was wounded in the knee and required emergency surgery.

A 13-year-old brother was also allegedly shot at, according to local reports.

Medical help took about two hours to reach the family because of roadblocks in the area.