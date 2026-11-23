The President called into CNBC on Monday, November 23, shortly after Huang was reinstated as CEO of Nvidia. Huang was previously ousted from the company amid allegations that he had an affair with a suspected Chinese spy. The alleged affair led to national security concerns. According to Trump, however, those concerns no longer exist.

Donald Trump has declared Jensen Huang has been "exonerated," as the businessman made his return to his company, Nvidia, RadarOnline.com can report.

"Well, they did a study, they did a pretty good investigation, and they felt that he himself was… was… exonerated, I don't know what word you want to use," Trump replied.

The 80-year-old was asked by Squawk on the Street anchor David Faber whether or not any "potential criminal liability and overhang for Jensen Huang and the export controls issue" remained.

"He's in the business of selling chips. Now he sells chips that are older, you know, the H200s. I guess he was allowed to do the H200s and older," he continued.

"You know, it’s sort of semi-obsolete, not even a big market for it," Trump noted. "But the Blackwell and the various other things, he wouldn’t be allowed to do."

Trump went on, "But he is in the business of selling chips, and if he sells them to somebody else and they go out and sell them, that’s a problem that they may have in the future, who knows."