Russell Brand's Wife Turns to Erika Kirk for 'Support' Following Disgraced Comedian's 10-Year Jail Sentence — 'Their Friendship Has Become Incredibly Important'
Nov. 23 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Russell Brand's wife has turned to Erika Kirk for support after the comedian was jailed for just over ten years, according to new claims RadarOnline.com can reveal
Laura Gallacher, 39, has reportedly been leaning heavily on Charlie Kirk's widow as she adjusts to life without her husband by her side.
Erika Kirk Has Been 'Making Sure Laura Is Not Alone'
According to sources, Erika has been advising Gallacher as she struggles to keep her family together and manage their business interests, while figuring out what comes next.
An insider told Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice Substack: "Erika has been wonderful to Laura. Russell and Charlie were very close, bonded by their Christian faith and conservative politics. That friendship has brought their wives together in a very natural way.
"Erika has been calling, checking in, and making sure Laura knows she isn’t alone."
'Erika Is Encouraging Laura to Stand on Her Own Two Feet'
Gallacher has taken over sole presenting duties of the couple’s YouTube channel, which she used to host alongside Brand, who is serving a 10-and-a-half-year prison sentence for sexual offenses.
She has presented to Sunday Service podcasts solo over the past two weeks, telling listeners: "I'm here without Russell, but we've decided to keep going."
Gallacher also read a letter from her husband, who continues to maintain his innocence, which sparked widespread anger and accusations that the convicted r-pist was "taunting" his victims.
"Erika is encouraging Laura to stand on her own two feet," the source claimed.
"She knows how difficult it is when everyone suddenly looks to you to keep everything together. She's telling Laura to focus on the children, protect the family, and not be afraid to take charge.
Google Fury Over Russell Brand's Video Message
"Their friendship has become incredibly important."
Radar recently reported that Brand's controversial comments in his YouTube video are said to have prompted fury among Google bosses, as the technology giant finds itself embroiled in an escalating dispute with the British government over the jailed comedian's public declaration of innocence.
The Ministry of Justice demanded its removal, and British Prime Minister Andy Burnham has also urged Google to intervene, while Downing Street condemned the recording as "appalling."
A Google spokesperson said: "We're aware of the new content and our teams are investigating. We suspended Russell Brand's channel from the YouTube Partner Program in September 2023. The channel has not been able to monetize on YouTube since then."
A Google insider claimed: "There is absolute rage over the situation because the company has been dragged into an incredibly toxic controversy that nobody there wants anything to do with.
"Senior executives are deeply frustrated that Russell Brand has managed to put YouTube at the center of another public relations nightmare.
"They're now facing enormous pressure from the government, questions about their responsibility to victims, and criticism over why someone convicted of such serious crimes is still able to get his message out through their platform."
They added, "It's become a massive headache, and there's a real sense of anger that the company has been placed in this position.
"Brand has single-handedly created a nightmare scenario for Google. Whatever decision the company makes, it's going to face criticism from one side or another.
"If the video stays up, executives risk being accused of giving a convicted s-x offender a platform to undermine his victims."
The source noted, "If they remove it, they'll inevitably face accusations of censorship.
"The whole thing has left the company in an incredibly uncomfortable position, and there would understandably be frustration among senior management about having to deal with the fallout."