Gallacher has taken over sole presenting duties of the couple’s YouTube channel, which she used to host alongside Brand, who is serving a 10-and-a-half-year prison sentence for sexual offenses.

She has presented to Sunday Service podcasts solo over the past two weeks, telling listeners: "I'm here without Russell, but we've decided to keep going."

Gallacher also read a letter from her husband, who continues to maintain his innocence, which sparked widespread anger and accusations that the convicted r-pist was "taunting" his victims.

"Erika is encouraging Laura to stand on her own two feet," the source claimed.

"She knows how difficult it is when everyone suddenly looks to you to keep everything together. She's telling Laura to focus on the children, protect the family, and not be afraid to take charge.