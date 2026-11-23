"They love being back!" he confirmed.

The 42-year-old revealed that he's seen a positive change in the two little ones in recent months, which he attributes to their time at a school in the U.K.

“It's a big culture shift," Prince Harry noted. "The kids in school uniforms is a big change for them, but it’s certainly helped."

“The confidence in both of them has gone through the roof since being at a U.K. school," he explained. "Which is really, really nice.”