Prince Harry Says Archie and Lilibet's 'Confidence' Has 'Gone Through the Roof' After Starting School in U.K.
Nov. 23 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's kids are doing better than ever after the family's move to Britain, RadarOnline.com can report.
The Duke of Sussex revealed how the two children, 7-year-old Archie and 5-year-old Lilibet, are adjusting to life in the UK during a recent appearance on This Morning.
Prince Harry Says Children's Confidence Has Increased
"They love being back!" he confirmed.
The 42-year-old revealed that he's seen a positive change in the two little ones in recent months, which he attributes to their time at a school in the U.K.
“It's a big culture shift," Prince Harry noted. "The kids in school uniforms is a big change for them, but it’s certainly helped."
“The confidence in both of them has gone through the roof since being at a U.K. school," he explained. "Which is really, really nice.”
Prince Harry 'Squeezing' British Accents Out of His Kids
Harry was then asked whether or not his children have British accents, prompting him to admit that he's been "squeezing the accents" out of the elementary schoolers.
He said their friends at school are "doing the same," and that "Lili does a good impression of ‘Mummy.’"
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Slammed For Family Christmas Outing
Harry's latest update on Archie and Lilibet's new life in Britain came shortly after a family outing to London's Winter Wonderland earned him and Markle tremendous backlash.
The pair were accused by critics of turning the kids into "Christmas PR fodder."
'Useful Assets'?
"There's something decidedly icky about Harry and Meghan insisting for years that their children's privacy is absolutely sacred, only to suddenly allow photographs of Archie and Lilibet to emerge when it conveniently suits their publicity needs," a source claimed.
"To critics, it looks as though the children are being turned into Christmas PR fodder," they added. "Wheeled out to help their parents appear like a happy, relatable family enjoying an ordinary festive outing, at a time when both of them are concentrating on building their personal brands."
"It risks creating the impression that Archie and Lilibet are becoming useful assets in their parents' ongoing battle to win public affection and compete with William and Catherine for attention," the insider concluded.