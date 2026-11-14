EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Snubbed Over UK Social Media Ban Plans'

He used his Brussels appearance to deliver an emotional appeal to technology companies, insisting that protecting children should take precedence over commercial interests.

Harry said: "I'm not here as an expert or a politician. I'm here as a father. My wife, as a mother.

"And together, as a couple who stand alongside parents like Sandra, Megan and Sewell – in New York, Los Angeles, Geneva and now Brussels. Parents who never imagined they would have a reason to be in rooms like this."

The prince, who shares Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, with Markle, explained his campaign was driven by conversations with grieving parents.

He added: "All children deserve to feel safe wherever they are. In a classroom. On a playground. At any time, no matter where they are.

"My approach to life, and to the value of it, has perhaps unsurprisingly always been about... preventing harm before it happens, rather than waiting for tragedy before deciding something must change."

Harry argued that technology companies possessed extraordinary resources to address online dangers but had failed to make children's safety a sufficient priority.