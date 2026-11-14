Donald Trump Demands Gavin Newsom's Death Row Decision Be Overturned in Fiery Truth Social Attack: 'Disaster for Justice'

President Donald Trump has lashed out at California Gov. Gavin Newsom over his plan to commute all 548 of the state's death sentences, accusing the Democrat of disregarding victims' families and interfering with the justice system.

In a Truth Social post on Saturday, November 14, Trump criticized the proposed clemency move and called it a "disaster for Justice in America." He also urged that the decision be overturned, although the commutations have not yet been finalized.

Trump referred to 563 people on California's death row, a figure that differs from the 548 inmates Newsom's office says are covered by the proposal.

"Hopefully this decision will be overturned!" Trump wrote.