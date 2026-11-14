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Home > News > Russell Brand

Russell Brand's Ex Claims Comedian 'Always Wanted' to Marry Someone Famous as Katy Perry Marriage Resurfaces Amid 10-Year Sentencing

image of Russell Brand
Source: MEGA

Russell Brand's ex Jordan Martin made a bombshell claim about his marriage to Katy Perry in a new Netflix documentary.

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Nov. 14 2026, Updated 4:42 p.m. ET

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Russell Brand's former girlfriend made explosive claims about his reported desire to marry a famous woman years before he tied the knot with Katy Perry, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The revelation comes in a new Netflix documentary as the comedian faces a 10-year-and-six-month prison sentence for r--- and sexual assault.

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Russell Brand's Ex Makes Bombshell Claim About His Marriage

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image of Jordan Martin claimed Russell Brand 'always wanted' to marry someone famous.
Source: MEGA

Jordan Martin claimed Russell Brand 'always wanted' to marry someone famous.

In the documentary Russell Brand: Open Secret, Brand's ex-girlfriend Jordan Martin alleged that the comedian had long envisioned what his marriage would look like.

"He's doing exactly what he always wanted to do and be married to someone famous, which he always said he would be," Martin claimed.

Brand and Perry first crossed paths in 2008 while working on the film Get Him to the Greek.

The pair got married in 2010, but they were divorced by 2012.

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Jordan Martin Recalls Their Rocky Relationship

image of Jordan Martin recalled her relationship with Russell Brand before he became involved with Katy Perry.
Source: MEGA

Jordan Martin recalled her relationship with Russell Brand before he became involved with Katy Perry.

Martin, who dated Brand in 2007, also reflected on their time together before he became involved with the pop star.

She alleged that Brand asked her to join him in Hawaii while he was filming Forgetting Sarah Marshall because he "wanted someone there to stop him from 'trying it on' with people on set."

Martin also recalled Brand allegedly telling her, "He said to me I should be dating somebody more famous than you."

During the same trip, she claimed he criticized her appearance, accusing her of "dressing like an attention-seeking tart."

Martin further alleged that Brand "didn't feel comfortable" with her sunbathing.

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Katy Perry Previously Described Brand as Controlling

image of Katy Perry previously described her marriage to Russell Brand as 'controlling.'
Source: MEGA

Katy Perry previously described her marriage to Russell Brand as 'controlling.'

Following their split, Perry opened up about the difficult relationship during a 2013 interview with Vogue.

"He didn't like the atmosphere of me being the boss on tour," she said, recalling how their dynamic became "really hurtful."

"It was very controlling, which was upsetting," the singer added.

Perry went on, "At first, when I met him, he wanted an equal, and I think a lot of times strong men do want an equal, but then they get that equal, and they're like, I can't handle the equalness."

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Russell Brands 10-Year Sentence

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image of Russell Brand was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison for r--- and sexual assault.
Source: MEGA

Russell Brand was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison for r--- and sexual assault.

The comedian is currently being held at HMP Wandsworth in South London.

A prison insider shared, "Someone in Brand's position would require careful monitoring, particularly during the early stages of imprisonment. He is essentially on suicide watch now as he is classed as a high risk to himself."

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