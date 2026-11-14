Russell Brand's Ex Claims Comedian 'Always Wanted' to Marry Someone Famous as Katy Perry Marriage Resurfaces Amid 10-Year Sentencing

In the documentary Russell Brand: Open Secret, Brand's ex-girlfriend Jordan Martin alleged that the comedian had long envisioned what his marriage would look like.

"He's doing exactly what he always wanted to do and be married to someone famous, which he always said he would be," Martin claimed.

Brand and Perry first crossed paths in 2008 while working on the film Get Him to the Greek.

The pair got married in 2010, but they were divorced by 2012.