EXCLUSIVE: King Charles 'Still Has Soft Spot' for Meghan Markle

Our insiders said the child abuse allegations against the former actress' father, Thomas Markle Sr , have also drawn "sympathy" from the monarch, 77.

King Charles is said to still harbor a special affection for Meghan Markle despite the royal family's bitter divisions, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The recollection offers a striking contrast to the tensions that subsequently emerged following the Sussexes' departure from royal duties in 2020 .

Harry wrote: "Meg evoked so much in (Charles), qualities I'd rarely seen. In her presence, Pa became boyish. I saw it, saw the bond between them growing stronger, and I felt strengthened in my own bond with him."

The Duke of Sussex described their connection in his memoir Spare, recalling how a shared enthusiasm for classical music transformed an intimate family meeting at Clarence House into a touching moment between his future wife and father.

Charles formed an unexpected bond with Markle, now 45, while helping plan her May 2018 wedding to Harry , 42, at Windsor Castle.

A royal source told us: "Charles and Meghan had a warmth between them that is easily forgotten amid all the bitterness of recent years. He appeared genuinely delighted by her enthusiasm, confidence and willingness to engage with his interests.

"She brought a different energy into the family, and Charles seemed to respond particularly well to that. There was something refreshing about their early relationship, especially when they discovered interests they could enjoy together.

"It is not at all surprising Charles still retains some affection for Meghan despite everything that has happened, and he does still have a soft spot for her. Family relationships are rarely as straightforward as the public imagines, and difficult experiences do not necessarily erase happier memories.

"Charles may have been deeply disappointed by the breakdown in relations, but that doesn't mean he has forgotten the young woman who once made his son so happy.

"The fact that he played such a personal role in their wedding preparations shows there was once genuine emotional investment in welcoming Meghan into the family.

"If reconciliation ever becomes possible, those early memories could provide an important foundation. Charles has already demonstrated that he was capable of building a relationship with Meghan independently of Harry."

Plus, Charles is reaching his twilight years and is still getting cancer treatment, so her has a very philosophical view on life now. He also has sympathy for what Meghan is going through with her father."