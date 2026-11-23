Thomas Markle Sr.'s 'Seedy Trips' to Asia to Meet Young Girls Was 'Open Secret' Within Family — Stepson Claims
Nov. 23 2026, Published 8:53 a.m. ET
Thomas Markle Sr's alleged sex trips to Asia to "meet girls" were an "open secret" to members of his family, her stepson has claimed.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Bobby Lucero, 45, whose late mother, Roslyn Loveless, was married to Markle Sr., says he grew up hearing about his stepfather’s alleged sordid trips to the Far East.
Markle Sr.'s Visits Were Referred To As His 'Girls Trips'
Loveless, who died in 2024 at age 79, wrote the letter to British police that helped trigger a child-abuse investigation into Markle, the 82-year-old estranged father of the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan.
Lucero said: “I heard stories growing up, stories that my siblings shared with me and then of course, my mom, that (Markle Sr.) would visit the Philippines or somewhere over there..
"It would just be one of those things where they would mention, 'Oh, Dad's overseas again,'" he said, adding that the visits were referred to as his "girls trips."
Comments Heard Regarding Markle Sr. 'Liking Young Girls'
Another of Loveless’s exes, Anthony Gonzales, 69, said he heard comments that Markle "liked young girls," he claimed.
Gonzales explained: "I never put that together (to mean) girls that are illegal age," he said, adding that the rumors about Markle Sr. were "something that was known … just kind of like in the air, something you pick up."
Gonzales, a retired businessman, said Loveless had a visceral hatred of "disgusting pig" Markle Sr., which he previously believed was due to his reported infidelity, but now wonders if she knew more about his alleged crimes.
"If she had witnessed other stuff or knew other stuff, then that could have fuelled her hatred," he said.
"Unfortunately I can’t ask her. … It would make sense if she knew stuff like that, why she didn’t like him so much,” Gonzales explained.
"If they have evidence, I hope he gets punished to the fullest."
Target For Violent Inmates In Florida Jail
RadarOnline.com recently told how Markle Sr. is facing warnings he could become a target for violent inmates inside a notorious Florida jail, where his connections to his daughter and the serious allegations against him have raised fears for his safety
The former Hollywood lighting directo is being held at Pinellas County Jail near Tampa after prosecutors alleged he interfered with an electronic ankle monitor.
He is facing a charge involving possession of child sexual abuse material discovered in storage units linked to him across three countries. Markle Sr. denies wrongdoing.
His detention has prompted warnings about the dangers confronting high-profile prisoners accused of sexual offenses involving children.
A source claimed: "Thomas Markle could hardly have found himself in a more frightening position. He's an elderly man with one of the most recognizable family connections in the world, and he's now surrounded by hardened inmates who may see him as an easy target.
"The combination of his age, his daughter's fame, and the nature of the allegations against him is potentially explosive.
"In prison, accusations involving children can make someone an instant target, and there are inmates who would regard attacking a man like Thomas as a badge of honor. He is essentially facing death threats now, as attacks on pedophiles are par for the course in jail, and he should know this."