RadarOnline.com can reveal Bobby Lucero, 45, whose late mother, Roslyn Loveless, was married to Markle Sr., says he grew up hearing about his stepfather’s alleged sordid trips to the Far East.

Thomas Markle Sr's alleged sex trips to Asia to "meet girls" were an "open secret" to members of his family, her stepson has claimed.

"It would just be one of those things where they would mention, 'Oh, Dad's overseas again,'" he said, adding that the visits were referred to as his "girls trips."

Lucero said: “I heard stories growing up, stories that my siblings shared with me and then of course, my mom, that (Markle Sr.) would visit the Philippines or somewhere over there..

Loveless, who died in 2024 at age 79, wrote the letter to British police that helped trigger a child-abuse investigation into Markle, the 82-year-old estranged father of the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan .

An ex of Markle Sr.'s former wife heard concerning comments about his liking for 'young girls.'

Another of Loveless’s exes, Anthony Gonzales, 69, said he heard comments that Markle "liked young girls," he claimed.

Gonzales explained: "I never put that together (to mean) girls that are illegal age," he said, adding that the rumors about Markle Sr. were "something that was known … just kind of like in the air, something you pick up."

Gonzales, a retired businessman, said Loveless had a visceral hatred of "disgusting pig" Markle Sr., which he previously believed was due to his reported infidelity, but now wonders if she knew more about his alleged crimes.

"If she had witnessed other stuff or knew other stuff, then that could have fuelled her hatred," he said.

"Unfortunately I can’t ask her. … It would make sense if she knew stuff like that, why she didn’t like him so much,” Gonzales explained.

"If they have evidence, I hope he gets punished to the fullest."