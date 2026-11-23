Codin reportedly told the Mail on Sunday in broken English: "He told me he was looking for money. But he only found a sleeping little blonde girl."

The report then alleges that, according to Codin, Brueckner became alarmed at the sight of flashing police lights, and killed the young child.

"After an hour, he saw blue lights. He got panic," Codin added.

Brueckner has previously told the same newspaper that he was "not far from Maddie's hotel" on the night of abduction because he was selling drugs on a beach nearby.

"I was even stopped by police three times on the street (in Praia da Luz) while they were looking for Maddie," he told the publication in September.