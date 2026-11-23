Prime Madeleine McCann Suspect Christian Brueckner Said he 'Abducted and Killed Little Blonde Girl' — Ex-Cellmate Claims
Nov. 23 2026, Published 8:13 a.m. ET
The prime suspect in the search for Brit toddler Madeleine McCann told a former cellmate he abducted and killed a "little blonde" girl, according to new claims.
RadarOnline.com can reveal convicted sex offender Christian Brueckner reportedly made the admission in 2019 at a prison near Hannover, Germany, before the account was handed to the BKA, the country’s equivalent to the FBI, five years later.
'Drove Her In His Campervan'
Brueckner is alleged to have told Laurentiu Codin, a former burglar, how he broke into a Praia da Luz hotel, where Madeleine was staying before her 2007 disappearance, in a hunt for money and jewelry.
Despite extensive searches, she has never been found and Brueckner, 49, has never been charged over the disappearance of the three-year-old, and has denied involvement.
But 52-year-old ex prisoner Codin claimed, according to the report, that Brueckner said he "discovered a sleeping girl, took her and drove for up to 45 minutes in his camper van before sexually assaulting her."
'He Found A Sleeping Little Blonde Girl'
Codin reportedly told the Mail on Sunday in broken English: "He told me he was looking for money. But he only found a sleeping little blonde girl."
The report then alleges that, according to Codin, Brueckner became alarmed at the sight of flashing police lights, and killed the young child.
"After an hour, he saw blue lights. He got panic," Codin added.
Brueckner has previously told the same newspaper that he was "not far from Maddie's hotel" on the night of abduction because he was selling drugs on a beach nearby.
"I was even stopped by police three times on the street (in Praia da Luz) while they were looking for Maddie," he told the publication in September.
Cellmate Believes Brueckner's Boast Was 'True'
"Luckily, they didn’t find the drugs. My van was full of them. I was making a quick getaway; there were flashing blue lights and checkpoints everywhere. I just thought, 'Get me out of here.'"
But Brueckner has denied playing any part in Madeleine's abduction, previously claiming the police are looking to "frame" him for her disappearance.
Codin said he originally believed Brueckner was telling him a "bragging story" when he mentioned taking a "little blonde girl."
"But now, I think it's true," he added.
At the time, Brueckner was a year into a seven-year prison sentence for raping a 72-year-old US tourist in Praia de Luz.
He also has committed two other known rapes in addition to convictions over theft, drug trafficking, assault and sexual abuse of children.
RadarOnline.com recently told how Brueckner was secretly recorded saying he "f---king" hates the British toddler for supposedly ruining his life.
In the video, which was posted on social media, he can be heard complaining, "Maddie f----s my life, you know, so why should I be sorry?"
"She’s f---ing my life. The whole time," he added. "I can't go out of the street. People think I killed Maddie. She's f---ing my life."