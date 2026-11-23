DeSena was booked into the county jail and denied bond during an initial court hearing.

As RadarOnline.com reported, the creep was previously accused of putting two secret cameras in an unnamed victim's bedroom and bathroom in Corolla, N.C., in October 2025.

According to a bill of indictment, lawmen allege that DeSena "unlawfully, willfully, and feloniously" planted the recording devices in a rental property "for the purpose of arousing and gratifying" his own "sexual desire."

Records show he pleaded guilty to the peeping charge and received a 60-month probationary sentence on July 27, in addition to being ordered to complete 100 hours of community service. The court also recommended that DeSena obtain a mental health assessment or evaluation by a psychiatrist or psychologist who specializes in psychosexual treatment.