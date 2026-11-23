EXCLUSIVE: 'Jeopardy' Champion Joey DeSena Arrested Over Child Abuse Images
Nov. 23 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Quiz show champ Joey DeSena may be in real-life jeopardy after being charged with 10 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor – three months after pleading guilty to felony secret peeping, lawmen said.
RadarOnline.com can reveal DeSena – who scored nearly $45,000 as a two-time Jeopardy! winner in 2024 – was cuffed on Oct. 23 in Wake County, N.C., and according to an arrest warrant, the recent charges stem from alleged possession of child sexual abuse images and videos.
DeSena's Disturbing Past Exposed
DeSena was booked into the county jail and denied bond during an initial court hearing.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the creep was previously accused of putting two secret cameras in an unnamed victim's bedroom and bathroom in Corolla, N.C., in October 2025.
According to a bill of indictment, lawmen allege that DeSena "unlawfully, willfully, and feloniously" planted the recording devices in a rental property "for the purpose of arousing and gratifying" his own "sexual desire."
Records show he pleaded guilty to the peeping charge and received a 60-month probationary sentence on July 27, in addition to being ordered to complete 100 hours of community service. The court also recommended that DeSena obtain a mental health assessment or evaluation by a psychiatrist or psychologist who specializes in psychosexual treatment.
Former Champion's $44,000 Winning Streak Revisited
After DeSena's Jeopardy! victories, he pocketed $44,698 in total earnings. He returned to the franchise in January 2025 to compete on the Winter 2025 Champions Wildcard tournament, finishing in the semifinals.
The busted brainiac isn't the only player from the storied TV series to be accused of sordid s-- crimes against children.
Another Champion Jailed for Child Exploitation Crimes
Winston Nguyen – a former New York City math teacher and two-time Jeopardy! champion – got seven years in the slammer and 10 years' post-release supervision for posing online as a teen to coax kids between the ages of 13 and 15 into sending him dirty videos and photos of themselves.
Last year, Nguyen, 39, pleaded guilty to use of a child in a sexual performance as a sexually motivated felony and five counts of endangering the welfare of a child.