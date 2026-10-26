Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Jeopardy

Former 'Jeopardy!' Champion Philip DeSena, 44, Held Without Bond on 10 Child Exploitation Charges — After Previously Pleading Guilty to Secret Peeping

A mugshot of Philip DeSena alongside a photo of the 'Jeopardy!' stage
Source: Wake County Sheriffs Office; CBS

Philip 'Joey' DeSena was arrested in North Carolina.

Profile Image

Oct. 26 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Philip 'Joey' DeSena, a two-time Jeopardy! champion, is being held without bond after receiving 10 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The 44-year-old was arrested and charged on Friday, October 23, in North Carolina, as prosecutors alleged DeSena possessed and duplicated 10 digital files depicting the sexual exploitation of minors.

Article continues below advertisement

Philip 'Joey' DeSena Arrested

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
A mugshot of Philip DeSena
Source: Wake County Bureau of Forensic Services

Philip 'Joey' DeSena was charged with ten counts of second-degree sexual exploitation.

Article continues below advertisement

A warrant was issued for his arrest on Thursday, October 22. According to court records obtained by Radar, DeSena was ordered to provide fingerprints and a DNA sample to authorities.

A Wake County judge did not authorize his immediate release. The judge ordered him to be held without bond until his next appearance on October 26. His next scheduled appearance was set for November 16.

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Philip 'Joey' DeSena's Former Conviction

A photo of Philip DeSena
Source: CBS

DeSena pleaded guilty to a prior case.

Article continues below advertisement

DeSena was charged with the latest felonies while still on probation from his last.

He was arrested in December 2025 for two counts of felony secret peeping. Prosecutors alleged DeSena placed cameras in a bedroom and bathroom, intending to capture images of another person without consent. The incident reportedly occurred in October 2025, and DeSena turned himself in.

DeSena was released from jail after posting a $5,000 bond, unlike in his latest incident. After he pleaded guilty, he was handed a 60-month probation sentence without registering as a s-- offender as part of his guilty plea.

Additionally, he was ordered to pay $1,625.50. As per the payment schedule, DeSena was ordered to pay $72 per month beginning in February 2026.

Article continues below advertisement

Champion Wins Over $44,000

A photo of the 'Jeopardy!' stage
Source: CBS

'Jeopardy!' fans were disappointed over the news.

Article continues below advertisement

DeSena won more than $44,000 during his two-game run on the legendary quiz show Jeopardy! in November 2024. The following January, he competed in the show's Winter 2025 Champions Wildcard tournament, but has not returned since.

Fans of the show were disappointed by the news, as one person on Facebook wrote, "I'll take Scumbag for a $1,000 Alex…."

Another added, "As a grown man, I will never I mean never understand why any adult would be interested in a child."

READ MORE ON NEWS
Split image of Kash Patel and Hunter Biden

Former FBI Officials Arrested Over Allegedly Lying to Congress About Investigation Into Joe Biden's Son Hunter

Picture of Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro, Joy Behar, Sara Haines and Alyssa Farah Griffin.

'The View' Co-Hosts Claim They've Tried to Invite Donald Trump on the Show During Sit-Down With Stephen A. Smith

Article continues below advertisement

Game Show Announcer Faces Allegations

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

A photo of Jim Thornton
Source: MEGA

Jim Thornton was booted from 'Wheel of Fortune'.

The game show world was recently rocked by another major sexual misconduct scandal after Wheel of Fortune announcer Jim Thornton was accused of accessing an inappropriate chatroom while aboard a flight.

LAX airport authorities were given a report by another individual on the flight after they allegedly saw the chatroom on Thornton's laptop. Thornton was stopped for questioning, but allowed to go without incident and not charged with a crime.

Thornton was later terminated from his job on the show.

His attorney maintained Thornton was unaware of the purpose or content of the site before accessing it. Instead, the lawyer claimed Thornton believed it to be a suicide prevention website. They claimed he visited suicide prevention chatrooms after being personally affected by the loss of a loved one.

The chatroom affirmed that its purpose was not to encourage any illegal activity or the harm of minors. Instead, they claimed the purpose of the chatroom was to allow non-acting p-dophiles a way to receive support, as treatment can be limited.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.