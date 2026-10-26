Former 'Jeopardy!' Champion Philip DeSena, 44, Held Without Bond on 10 Child Exploitation Charges — After Previously Pleading Guilty to Secret Peeping

The 44-year-old was arrested and charged on Friday, October 23, in North Carolina, as prosecutors alleged DeSena possessed and duplicated 10 digital files depicting the sexual exploitation of minors.

Philip 'Joey' DeSena, a two-time Jeopardy! champion, is being held without bond after receiving 10 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation, RadarOnline.com has learned.

A Wake County judge did not authorize his immediate release. The judge ordered him to be held without bond until his next appearance on October 26. His next scheduled appearance was set for November 16.

A warrant was issued for his arrest on Thursday, October 22. According to court records obtained by Radar , DeSena was ordered to provide fingerprints and a DNA sample to authorities.

DeSena was charged with the latest felonies while still on probation from his last.

He was arrested in December 2025 for two counts of felony secret peeping. Prosecutors alleged DeSena placed cameras in a bedroom and bathroom, intending to capture images of another person without consent. The incident reportedly occurred in October 2025, and DeSena turned himself in.

DeSena was released from jail after posting a $5,000 bond, unlike in his latest incident. After he pleaded guilty, he was handed a 60-month probation sentence without registering as a s-- offender as part of his guilty plea.

Additionally, he was ordered to pay $1,625.50. As per the payment schedule, DeSena was ordered to pay $72 per month beginning in February 2026.