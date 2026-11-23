"I always put my acting work first, before my family," the Star Trek: The Next Generation icon admitted.

Stewart shared his children with first wife, Sheila Falconer, to whom he was married from 1966 until their bitter split in 1990.

"I could've done better as a parent when my kids were little. I was just obsessed with my work, and everything else took second place," he confessed in 2023.

"I'm trying to correct that now whenever possible with my grandchildren. And my own children seem to have forgiven me."