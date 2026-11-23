EXCLUSIVE: Patrick Stewart's Heartbreaking Regrets Over His Children Revealed
Nov. 23 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Star Trek legend Patrick Stewart went to his grave regretting his stellar Hollywood career came at a heartbreaking cost – his relationship with his children, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 86-year-old British actor, who died Oct. 28 at his Los Angeles home following a battle with Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia, had confessed his obsession with work left him painfully estranged from son Daniel Stewart, 59, and daughter Sophie Stewart, 54.
Patrick Stewart's Heartbreaking Parenting Regrets
"I always put my acting work first, before my family," the Star Trek: The Next Generation icon admitted.
Stewart shared his children with first wife, Sheila Falconer, to whom he was married from 1966 until their bitter split in 1990.
"I could've done better as a parent when my kids were little. I was just obsessed with my work, and everything else took second place," he confessed in 2023.
"I'm trying to correct that now whenever possible with my grandchildren. And my own children seem to have forgiven me."
Stewart Haunted by Painful Family Regrets
Daniel followed his father into acting, even appearing alongside him in Star Trek, Death Train and Blunt Talk. Sophie avoided the spotlight, though she occasionally accompanied her dad to events.
But despite signs of reconciliation, Stewart remained haunted by his parenting failures. "Not a day" went by, he confessed, that he wasn't "pained by the memory of my children."
Stewart is survived by his third wife, singer Sunny Ozell, whom he married in 2013.