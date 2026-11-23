EXCLUSIVE: Engelbert Humperdinck Recalls Disturbing Music Industry Past
Nov. 23 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Engelbert Humperdinck claims he "went through h-ll" rejecting "casting couch" advances early in his career from lecherous talent agents as he strove to make it in the music industry, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Now 90, the Release Me singer recalled in a recent episode of his podcast, The Engelbert Humperdinck Show, he began traveling from his hometown of Leicester, England, to London in the late 1950s.
Humperdinck Reveals Harrowing Early Career Struggles
Humperdinck said seeking representation proved to be a "very difficult task" as unscrupulous agents set their sights on the young hunk.
"In those days, you know, a lot of the agencies were... the men that fancied men," he explained. "I had to go through a lot because I got chased a lot by agents.
"I was true to myself then. And I avoided all that, but I went through h-ll with that sort of thing."
Eventually, Humperdinck – born Arnold George Dorsey – found a straight shooter who "helped" him out, identifying the angel agent as Sydney Myers and noting: "He was a married man."
Myers and his wife hosted the aspiring singer at their apartment in London's affluent Maida Vale neighborhood, while the music guru introduced him to the industry.
Humperdinck's Big Break Changed Everything
"He was a meticulous man," he said of Myers. "I liked him very much."
And speaking of the agent's spouse, Humperdinck said, "She treated me very well. I ate very well during that six months, you know."
Myers later helped Humperdinck score a 42-week gig on the British music variety series Song Parade, where he performed as Gerry Dorsey before adopting the stage name Engelbert Humperdinck.
Humperdinck Credits Late Wife for Success
The legendary vocalist credits the TV exposure for making him a household name and opening doors for him in the entertainment world.
But he also credits his success to the support of late wife Patricia Healey, who encouraged him to pursue a music career before he found fame.
The couple met at a Leicester dance hall in 1956 after Humperdinck returned home from military service and married about seven years later.
The duo shared four children and remained together for 56 years until her COVID-related death at 85 in 2021.