Now 90, the Release Me singer recalled in a recent episode of his podcast , The Engelbert Humperdinck Show, he began traveling from his hometown of Leicester, England , to London in the late 1950s.

Engelbert Humperdinck claims he "went through h-ll" rejecting "casting couch" advances early in his career from lecherous talent agents as he strove to make it in the music industry, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Engelbert Humperdinck claims he faced unwanted advances from talent agents while pursuing a music career in the late 1950s.

Humperdinck said seeking representation proved to be a "very difficult task" as unscrupulous agents set their sights on the young hunk.

"In those days, you know, a lot of the agencies were... the men that fancied men," he explained. "I had to go through a lot because I got chased a lot by agents.

"I was true to myself then. And I avoided all that, but I went through h-ll with that sort of thing."

Eventually, Humperdinck – born Arnold George Dorsey – found a straight shooter who "helped" him out, identifying the angel agent as Sydney Myers and noting: "He was a married man."

Myers and his wife hosted the aspiring singer at their apartment in London's affluent Maida Vale neighborhood, while the music guru introduced him to the industry.