EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez Faces Fresh Romance Rumors — With Four Men
Nov. 23 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
The rumors of a relationship had died down.
But on Oct. 16, Jennifer Lopez and her Office Romance costar Brett Goldstein set them off again when they were spotted leaving a talent manager's party in Los Angeles together, reportedly in the same car.
"This caught a lot of people off guard but it's not a big surprise to anyone who knows Brett," a source told RadarOnline.com, adding, "By all accounts they had a fun, flirty time."
J.Lo's Dating Prospects Heat Up
Since her 2025 divorce from fourth husband Ben Affleck, the 57-year-old has been vocal about loving single life. "I should have done it long ago," she told talk show host Jimmy Kimmel. Ever the romantic, however, she hedged, "I'll meet somebody, somewhere, someday, if they're good enough."
Brett has some competition. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, J.Lo's fellow former American Idol judge Keith Urban is in the running, as is the sexy bodyguard whose flirty interactions with the star caught fans' attention at Milan Fashion Week.
Even Affleck can't help singing her praises whenever he gets the chance. "It's an exciting time for her as far as dating prospects go," said the source. "Brett's definitely has a chance. But he needs to get in line!"
Goldstein has been open about writing the rom-com Office Romance with J.Lo in mind. "As far as I was concerned, she was a mythical creature," he said. Still, he and his co-writer sent her the script with a note, "If you don't do this, we're not going to make this film, but no pressure, hope you enjoy it."
Little did Goldstein know that Lopez was already a fan. "I'm obsessed with Ted Lasso," she said, admitting that Goldstein's character, Roy Kent, is her favorite. "Brett literally wrote an entire movie for J.Lo to star in as a way to get her attention," said the source. "It doesn't get much more romantic than that."
Goldstein's Romantic Gestures Fuel Dating Rumors
The pair's chemistry was palpable on set and during their promotion of the film.
"They were very touchy-feely and always laughing," a source told one outlet. "Everyone suspected they were hooking up."
Another dished that the two were "all over each other" at the cast party.
Still, the pair downplayed romance rumors. "OK, so you're not dating," Today's Savannah Guthrie pressed them.
"Not dating," said Lopez, while Goldstein, 46, added, "Correct."
Whether they were being sincere was another question. The insider said the flirtation was "a welcome ego boost" for the On the Floor singer. Brett certainly has been making an effort. By all accounts, the British actor is besotted.
"He's very open that he considers J.Lo a total goddess," said the source.
"He's been sending flowers, gifts and never misses a chance to check in and wish her well or offer his support. That counts for a lot with J.Lo."
J.Lo's Love Life Takes New Turn
After all, the former Fly Girl hasn't had the best luck in love. Married three times, she seemed on the verge of her greatest love story when she reunited with Affleck nearly 20 years after they first met and fell in love, only to have their engagement shattered by the weight of fame.
While Affleck had gone on to marry Jennifer Garner and have three kids, J.Lo has admitted that she knew "very quickly" that her 2004 marriage to Marc Anthony, dad to her two kids, wasn't what she'd hoped for.
But the much-ballyhooed Bennifer 2.0 didn't last, and the pair split two years after tying the knot.
While Goldstein, reportedly single since 2022, is ready to swoop in, he isn't alone.
Fans were ready to link J.Lo with her longtime bodyguard after witnessing their flirty behavior in Milan (alas, the silver fox has a ring on that finger).
RadarOnline.com has also reported that the singer and old friend Urban were tentatively looking at turning their relationship into something more.
And despite their divorce, Affleck has nothing but love for his ex, dubbing her "spectacular" and "a tremendous person" at a recent press appearance.
Maybe His Time
Still, the chemistry between Lopez and Goldstein is undeniable.
"J.Lo does like Brett, she says he's one of the sweetest guys she's ever known," said the source. "But she's determined to take her time and consider all the options out there before she settles down again. She's having fun and playing the field right now while she heals from her divorce."
That's fine with Brett, according to the source, who added: "He insists he doesn't care if it's a casual thing. He's happy to take whatever time she will give him."