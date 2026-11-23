Since her 2025 divorce from fourth husband Ben Affleck, the 57-year-old has been vocal about loving single life. "I should have done it long ago," she told talk show host Jimmy Kimmel. Ever the romantic, however, she hedged, "I'll meet somebody, somewhere, someday, if they're good enough."

Brett has some competition. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, J.Lo's fellow former American Idol judge Keith Urban is in the running, as is the sexy bodyguard whose flirty interactions with the star caught fans' attention at Milan Fashion Week.

Even Affleck can't help singing her praises whenever he gets the chance. "It's an exciting time for her as far as dating prospects go," said the source. "Brett's definitely has a chance. But he needs to get in line!"

Goldstein has been open about writing the rom-com Office Romance with J.Lo in mind. "As far as I was concerned, she was a mythical creature," he said. Still, he and his co-writer sent her the script with a note, "If you don't do this, we're not going to make this film, but no pressure, hope you enjoy it."

Little did Goldstein know that Lopez was already a fan. "I'm obsessed with Ted Lasso," she said, admitting that Goldstein's character, Roy Kent, is her favorite. "Brett literally wrote an entire movie for J.Lo to star in as a way to get her attention," said the source. "It doesn't get much more romantic than that."