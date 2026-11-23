"Dolly had enough. She built that empire from nothing, and nobody – not even family – was going to put it at risk," a source told RadarOnline.com.

Now sources said Parton's reported plans could deal a crushing blow to Seaver's fight against a temporary restraining order and civil lawsuit brought by She's Alive, the company overseeing Parton's business interests.

The lawsuit alleges Seaver, who was fired as Parton's security chief shortly after her death, engaged in extortion, made violent and vulgar threats against estate personnel, lawyers and business partners, and threatened to sabotage the late singer's brand. Seaver denies the allegations.

"If the court hears that Dolly had already decided to part ways with him, it undercuts the claim that this was a power grab by her longtime manager," said one legal expert not involved in the case. "It makes the firing look like it was her decision – not retaliation."