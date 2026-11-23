EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton 'Planned to Fire Nephew Before Her Death'
Nov. 23 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Dolly Parton was planning to fire her nephew Bryan Seaver as head of her security team in her final days – but died before she could personally give him the boot, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sources said the singer had hoped the trigger would have been pulled by her team before she passed, but she was betrayed when her wishes were not granted until after she passed.
Dolly's Secret Planned to Threaten a Legal Battle
"Dolly had enough. She built that empire from nothing, and nobody – not even family – was going to put it at risk," a source told RadarOnline.com.
Now sources said Parton's reported plans could deal a crushing blow to Seaver's fight against a temporary restraining order and civil lawsuit brought by She's Alive, the company overseeing Parton's business interests.
The lawsuit alleges Seaver, who was fired as Parton's security chief shortly after her death, engaged in extortion, made violent and vulgar threats against estate personnel, lawyers and business partners, and threatened to sabotage the late singer's brand. Seaver denies the allegations.
"If the court hears that Dolly had already decided to part ways with him, it undercuts the claim that this was a power grab by her longtime manager," said one legal expert not involved in the case. "It makes the firing look like it was her decision – not retaliation."
Dolly's Security Feud Takes Bizarre Turn
As RadarOnline.com has reported, Seaver allegedly erected a makeshift barbed-wire barrier on his front porch to avoid being served legal papers – and reportedly lashed out at Parton's longtime manager, Danny Nozell, and his legal team after they sought a restraining order against him.
The former security chief was also accused of having an altercation with police at the Nashville hospital where Parton died.
According to court documents, a subpoena was issued seeking "a copy of all body-worn camera video footage for all officers present" at Vanderbilt Medical Center on Aug. 24 and 25, the night she died in the alleged confrontation.
But in a bizarre twist, attorneys for She's Alive denied authorizing the subpoena – and instructed the hospital to ignore it.
Judge Orders Seaver to Stay Away
Meanwhile, sources close to Seaver insisted he was never cited by police and characterized the encounter as a "simple discussion."
A Tennessee judge granted a temporary restraining order barring Seaver and his security company from entering Parton's Nashville offices, coming within 1,000 feet of estate employees and associates, or interfering with her business operations.
Seaver is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 2.