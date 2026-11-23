Harry also cryptically added, "Some people don't want to work it out. I want to work it out," though he later clarified he wasn't talking about his brother.

As RadarOnline.com reported, the duke and his 45-year-old wife, Meghan [Marlke], Duchess of Sussex, moved back to the U.K. from California with their children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5 – six years after ditching palace duties to chase money-making deals and badmouthing his blue-blooded relatives.

Tipsters previously told RadarOnline.com that the spendthrift Sussexes bounced back to Harry's homeland after suffering an avalanche of Hollywood disappointments, claiming the couple is burning through dough and eyeing a royal handout from soft-hearted Charles, 78.

Now, an insider said, "Harry insists that money has nothing to do with this push to make peace with his father, and by all accounts he genuinely does want a relationship with Charles.

"But he's also got Meghan and the children to think about, and naturally, he wants to protect their future."