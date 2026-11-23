EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry 'Fears William Will Cut Him Out of Royal Fortune'
Nov. 23 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Prince Harry is frantic over his financial future amid his ongoing battle with unforgiving brother Prince William – and he fears his sibling is scheming to have him disinherited from the $1billion fortune of their cancer-stricken father, King Charles, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Duke of Sussex, 42, recently discussed his desire to reconcile with his dad and brother, and speaking of any conflicts, suggested it's time to "leave all that behind."
Harry's Royal Reconciliation Raises Questions
Harry also cryptically added, "Some people don't want to work it out. I want to work it out," though he later clarified he wasn't talking about his brother.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the duke and his 45-year-old wife, Meghan [Marlke], Duchess of Sussex, moved back to the U.K. from California with their children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5 – six years after ditching palace duties to chase money-making deals and badmouthing his blue-blooded relatives.
Tipsters previously told RadarOnline.com that the spendthrift Sussexes bounced back to Harry's homeland after suffering an avalanche of Hollywood disappointments, claiming the couple is burning through dough and eyeing a royal handout from soft-hearted Charles, 78.
Now, an insider said, "Harry insists that money has nothing to do with this push to make peace with his father, and by all accounts he genuinely does want a relationship with Charles.
"But he's also got Meghan and the children to think about, and naturally, he wants to protect their future."
Sussexes' Hollywood Setbacks Fuel Financial Fears
Harry and his former Suits star spouse's initial contract with Netflix – rumored to be worth $100 million – has come to an end, as have the one-time Deal or No Deal suitcase girl's lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan, and her podcasts, Archetypes and Confessions of a Female Founder. However, the duo reportedly still has a first-look agreement with Netflix.
Most recently, Harry aired his private h-ll by discussing his mental anguish over the 1997 car crash death of his and [Prince] William's beloved mother, Princess Diana, during an online grief lecture to earn an estimated $100,000.
Markle's As Ever lifestyle brand is bringing in some income – but a source recently told RadarOnline.com it's "nothing near enough," given the "absolute fortune" she's spent on designer clothing and the couple's "eye-watering" day-to-day expenses.
Harry Faces Growing Royal Inheritance Fears
Now, the determined Duchess has inked a deal to co-host the upcoming season of Junior MasterChef Australia in 2027.
According to the insider, it's "rough" for Harry to see his brother and other royal relatives "having absolutely no cares in the world when it comes to money," while he and Markle work so hard to maintain their lifestyle, which includes lavish homes in California, Portugal and England.
"They have enormous expenses, and there's always pressure to keep bringing money in," the insider noted. "Harry knows he's incredibly privileged compared to most people, but that doesn't take away the fact that he is feeling incredible pressure right now when it comes to his finances."
Adding to such worries, rumors have already been swirling that Harry was on the verge of being axed from the king's will.
Harry Fears William's Growing Royal Influence
The insider said: "Harry is convinced William would love nothing more than to see him cut out completely, and the way Charles has been praising William lately has him very worried his brother is slowly turning his own father against him. It feels incredibly unfair."
Royal insider Kinsey Schofield exclusively told Page Six in August that William's circle believes "money and inheritance are part of the calculation" for Harry and Meghan's U.K. return.
"There is a suspicion within Prince William's orbit that Harry and Meghan understand the clock is ticking and want to reestablish their position, influence and proximity to the monarchy while Charles is still king," she shared.
Schofield also ominously predicted that heir to the throne William "will be much less accommodating" than Charles, and added, "My sources believe Harry knows that. They see this as an attempt to get a foot back in the door before William is the one deciding how firmly that door is closed."