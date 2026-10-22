Prince Harry Accused of Having Ulterior Motive With 'Olive Branch' as Duke Says He Wants to 'Work It Out' With King Charles and Prince William

Prince Harry is making another public appeal for peace with his estranged family, saying he wants to repair his relationships with King Charles III and Prince William despite years of unresolved tensions.

In an Oct. 20 interview with GQ's Zach Baron, the Duke of Sussex said reconciliation is important to him and acknowledged that family fractures can be difficult to repair.

His comments have prompted renewed questions online about whether a public show of goodwill could also benefit his image, although there is no verified evidence that Harry's remarks were motivated by business interests.