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Home > Royals News > Prince Harry

Prince Harry Accused of Having Ulterior Motive With 'Olive Branch' as Duke Says He Wants to 'Work It Out' With King Charles and Prince William

Prince Harry, Prince William, and King Charles
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry said he wishes to resolve his issues with Prince William and King Charles

Oct. 22 2026, Published 11:41 a.m. ET

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Prince Harry is making another public appeal for peace with his estranged family, saying he wants to repair his relationships with King Charles III and Prince William despite years of unresolved tensions.

In an Oct. 20 interview with GQ's Zach Baron, the Duke of Sussex said reconciliation is important to him and acknowledged that family fractures can be difficult to repair.

His comments have prompted renewed questions online about whether a public show of goodwill could also benefit his image, although there is no verified evidence that Harry's remarks were motivated by business interests.

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Prince Harry Says He Wants to Repair Family Rift

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Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry claimed that some people don't want his family issues to get resolved

Asked whether he grieves his complicated relationships with his father and brother, Harry answered, "Yes, of course."

He described family disagreements and broken relationships between parents and children as issues many people can relate to. When Baron asked whether those relationships could be repaired, Harry made his position clear.

"Some people don't want it to work out – I want it to work out. Of course I do," he said, adding that, given everything happening in the world, "the most important thing is to reconcile."

Harry also acknowledged that the damage does not simply disappear.

"Scars stick around forever," he said, while encouraging people to let go of the past when they can.

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Harry's 'Some People' Comment Sparks Clarification

Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry's spokesperson clarified that his comment was not targeted at Prince William

Harry's reference to "some people" quickly drew speculation that he was taking a swipe at William.

His spokesperson pushed back on that interpretation, telling People the remark "was absolutely not intended as a swipe at his brother or any other member of his family."

The spokesperson said Harry was speaking generally and that the comment was not directed at his relatives.

The clarification came as Harry's comments were being closely examined against the backdrop of his years-long estrangement from the royal family.

Reuters reported that Harry has recently reconnected with his father, while his relationship with William remains distant.

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Online Critics Question Harry's Motives

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Netizens claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal link remains central to their public image

The reconciliation message has also triggered skepticism from some social media users, who questioned whether improved relations with the royal family could help Harry and Meghan Markle's public profile.

Those reactions are opinions, not evidence of Harry's intentions. The GQ interview does not tie his comments about reconciliation to money, contracts, or commercial projects.

Harry has previously expressed a desire to end the family conflict. In a 2025 BBC interview, he said he wanted reconciliation and that there was no point in continuing to fight.

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Harry and William's Rift Has Lasted for Years

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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shifted to U.K. in August 2026

Harry and Meghan stepped down as working royals in 2020 and moved to California, after which the couple's public discussions about royal life intensified the family tensions.

Harry later detailed private disagreements with William in his 2023 memoir, Spare.

The family dynamic has shifted since then. Harry and Meghan returned to the U.K. with their two children in 2026, with Harry telling GQ that providing Archie and Lilibet with a British school experience and being closer to family were important factors.

He said the children had been enjoying their new surroundings.

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