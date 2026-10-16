EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Leading Separate Lives After UK Return'

Their first joint British engagement took place in Nottingham on Thursday, October 15, but insiders have revealed the appearance is set to be an exception rather than the beginning of a regular schedule of public duties for the pair.

"Harry and Meghan have reached a point where their individual ambitions are taking them in quite different directions, and they're no longer approaching their professional lives as a package deal," a source claimed.

"Harry remains deeply invested in charitable causes, supporting veterans and maintaining the kind of public-service role he's always considered central to his identity. Meghan, meanwhile, is increasingly focused on building her own commercial ventures, exploring opportunities in entertainment and establishing herself independently of the royal institution.

"Their return to Britain hasn't changed those fundamental differences. If anything, it's made them more apparent because they're now trying to establish two distinct careers while adjusting to a completely different family environment."

The insider noted, "They are now living essentially separate lives as Harry is comfortable being the public face of charitable initiatives, whereas Meghan wants greater freedom to pursue projects that interest her personally, without feeling obligated to accompany him everywhere.

"That inevitably means spending more time working separately, attending different events and operating within different professional circles. It's a significant departure from the united public partnership people became accustomed to seeing during their time as working royals."