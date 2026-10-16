EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Leading Separate Lives After UK Return'
Oct. 16 2026, Published 6:20 p.m. ET
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are increasingly pursuing separate professional lives following their return to Britain, with sources telling RadarOnline.com the couple is expected to make only occasional joint appearances as they concentrate on markedly different ambitions.
Harry, 42, and Markle, 45, relocated to the UK from Montecito, California, in late August with their children, Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Pursuing Separate Careers?
Their first joint British engagement took place in Nottingham on Thursday, October 15, but insiders have revealed the appearance is set to be an exception rather than the beginning of a regular schedule of public duties for the pair.
"Harry and Meghan have reached a point where their individual ambitions are taking them in quite different directions, and they're no longer approaching their professional lives as a package deal," a source claimed.
"Harry remains deeply invested in charitable causes, supporting veterans and maintaining the kind of public-service role he's always considered central to his identity. Meghan, meanwhile, is increasingly focused on building her own commercial ventures, exploring opportunities in entertainment and establishing herself independently of the royal institution.
"Their return to Britain hasn't changed those fundamental differences. If anything, it's made them more apparent because they're now trying to establish two distinct careers while adjusting to a completely different family environment."
The insider noted, "They are now living essentially separate lives as Harry is comfortable being the public face of charitable initiatives, whereas Meghan wants greater freedom to pursue projects that interest her personally, without feeling obligated to accompany him everywhere.
"That inevitably means spending more time working separately, attending different events and operating within different professional circles. It's a significant departure from the united public partnership people became accustomed to seeing during their time as working royals."
Adapting to New Realities
Markle is said to have been examining television and film scripts in the UK as she is apparently considering restarting the acting career she abandoned before marrying Harry in 2018.
Her lifestyle company, As Ever, is also expected to expand into the British market before the end of 2026. The couple's contrasting schedules follow a significant adjustment to family life after six years in California.
Their immediate priority following the move was reportedly helping Archie and Lilibet settle into their new school and surroundings.
Harry has subsequently undertaken several public engagements, while Markle has maintained a comparatively selective public profile.
An insider added: "The differences are particularly significant because the Sussexes previously operated as a high-profile royal partnership, attending engagements together under the monarchy's established arrangements.
"That model is no longer available to them."
Closing the Royal Chapter
A letter issued last month on behalf of King Charles, 77, reiterated that Harry and Markle would not resume the working royal positions they relinquished in 2020.
Their Nottingham visit nevertheless carried considerable symbolic importance.
The city hosted their first public engagement following their engagement announcement in December 2017, making their return a reminder of their earlier royal lives.
However, their charitable appearances are now expected to be smaller and less frequent, without the extensive security arrangements and ceremonial infrastructure associated with working royalty.
Weighing a Hollywood Return
A friend of the pair claimed: "Meghan is approaching the possibility of returning to acting with a great deal of enthusiasm, but she's also being extremely selective about what she commits to.
"She's been exploring a wide range of opportunities, having conversations with producers, directors, and screenwriters, and examining projects that could potentially mark her return to the industry.
"There's certainly no shortage of material for her to consider, but she's not interested in accepting a role simply for the sake of getting back in front of the cameras."
The pal noted, "She wants something that feels creatively rewarding and represents a worthwhile next chapter in her career. Having spent years away from acting, she's in a position where she can take her time, weigh up the possibilities and make decisions entirely on her own terms. The fact that she's now back in Britain doesn't mean she's abandoning her Hollywood connections or the relationships she's built within the entertainment industry.
"What's becoming increasingly clear is that Meghan sees her future as something quite separate from Harry's public-service commitments. She's determined to establish a professional identity that reflects her own interests, whether that's through acting, her lifestyle business, or other commercial projects.
"If the right script comes along and she feels genuinely excited about the opportunity, there's every reason to believe she'll pursue it. But it has to fit around her responsibilities as a mother and the other ambitions she's developing."
Markle is also said to have maintained close connections with friends in California and hopes to visit during the holidays.