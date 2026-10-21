EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry's 'Heartbreak' as Meghan Markle 'Plans U.S. Christmas Return'

The Duke of Sussex, 42, had hoped to celebrate the holidays in Britain with his wife, 45, and their children, Prince Archie , seven, and Princess Lilibet, five.

"He knows things can't be fixed overnight, but he felt the festive season could have given everyone an excuse to lower their defenses. The thought of another Christmas passing without that happening is absolutely crushing for him, particularly because he feels time with his father is precious."

"Harry had been clinging to the idea that Christmas might finally provide the breakthrough he's been waiting for with the royal family. He imagined being able to spend some proper time with his father, having the children around their grandfather and perhaps starting to put years of bitterness behind them.

Our insider claimed: "Harry had desperately wanted to remain in Britain, believing Christmas offered a rare opportunity to rebuild his relationship with King Charles if his grandchildren could be involved in a visit.

But sources told us Markle is determined to return to California to spend Christmas with her mother, Doria Ragland, following a frosty reception from Buckingham Palace since the couple returned to the UK in August.

The source added: "Meghan has a completely different outlook on the situation. As far as she's concerned, they've spent far too long trying to win over people who have made very little effort to welcome them back. She doesn't want to spend the holidays feeling uncomfortable, wondering whether they're going to be invited somewhere or worrying about how they'll be treated if they do turn up.

"In California, she can surround herself with people who genuinely want to celebrate with them, including her mother, and give the children a relaxed, happy Christmas. Harry understands why that appeals to her, and he doesn't want to force her into a situation she dreads. But that doesn't make it any easier for him to accept that the family reunion he was dreaming of probably isn't going to happen."

"One of Harry's biggest concerns is how Charles will interpret the decision to head back to America, as it inevitably means he'll be going with Meghan," the insider noted. "He's terrified it will look as though they've given up on rebuilding bridges and are simply walking away because things haven't gone their way.

"That's the exact opposite of what Harry wants his father to believe. He's desperate for Charles to understand that he still wants a relationship with him and that being part of the family remains incredibly important."

The source claimed, "Harry also knows that every missed Christmas, birthday, or family gathering makes the distance between them feel greater. He's trying to support Meghan and present a united front, but privately he's struggling with the fear that this decision could push a reconciliation even further out of reach."