EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Set to Bring US-Style Halloween to UK For Their Children'

As RadarOnline.com has reported, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, aged 42 and 45, returned to Britain last month with Prince Archie , seven, and Princess Lilibet, five.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are preparing to go "all out" to give their children an American-style Halloween celebration in Britain, as they mark the family's first October 31 together in the country since their return from California .

Their anticipated celebrations next week would mark the children's first British Halloween together, with sources saying the Sussexes intend to recreate the elaborate seasonal traditions they enjoyed in California during the spooky season.

The couple wrote: "Happy Halloween! Wishing you all a safe and fun Halloween from our family (and our little pumpkin) to yours!"

At the time, Harry and Markle were living at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor and carrying out duties as senior working members of the royal family.

The family's previous British Halloween came in 2019, when Archie was just five months old, and Lilibet had not yet been born.

Although Halloween is increasingly popular in Britain, the Sussex children have spent most of their lives experiencing the occasion in the United States.

He wrote: "We invited Euge and Jack to join us for Halloween. And Meg's best friend Markus. Toronto's Soho House was having a big party and the theme was 'Apocalypse.' Dress accordingly. I mumbled to Meg that I'd not had great luck with themed fancy-dress parties, but I'd give it another go."

She said: "The four of us just snuck out in Halloween costumes to just have one fun night out on the town before it was out in the world that we were a couple."

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A source claimed: "Harry and Meghan have absolutely embraced the American approach to Halloween, and the idea of bringing those traditions back to Britain with Archie and Lilibet is something that is really appealing to them. They love making these occasions special for the children, and Halloween has become one of the highlights of their family calendar. The American version tends to be much bigger and more elaborate than what Harry would have experienced growing up, so the prospect of recreating that atmosphere in Britain is particularly exciting.

"The Sussexes have developed a real enthusiasm for Halloween since settling in California, and there's every reason to expect they'll want to make a huge occasion of it this year. They enjoy everything that comes with the holiday, from choosing costumes and decorating pumpkins to organizing activities that the children can get involved in. Archie and Lilibet are at the perfect ages to appreciate all the excitement, and Harry and Meghan would want them to have the same magical experience they've enjoyed in America.

"One of the interesting things about Harry and Meghan's family life is how they've blended their British and American backgrounds. Halloween is a perfect example of that because the children have grown up with the full Californian experience, where entire neighborhoods become involved, and families put enormous effort into decorations and costumes. Recreating some of those traditions in Britain would be a lovely way of making the children feel that the things they loved about their American lives haven't been left behind."

The insider noted, "Harry and Meghan have always seemed to enjoy getting involved in Halloween rather than simply watching the children have fun. They've previously taken Archie and Lilibet out trick-or-treating and visited pumpkin farms together, so those are precisely the sorts of activities people would expect them to embrace again. The children are still young enough for dressing up and collecting candy to feel incredibly exciting, and their parents have shown that they're happy to participate in all the silliness.

"For Harry, celebrating Halloween in Britain with both children would be a meaningful family milestone because so much of their childhood has unfolded in California.

"Meghan would also understand the importance of keeping familiar American traditions alive while the children experience a different side of their heritage. "She thinks it's an opportunity to combine the things they've enjoyed as a family in the United States with the excitement of making new memories in Britain."