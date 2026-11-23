Eric Trump's Robot Startup Faces Deepening Financial Crisis as Employees Lose Health Benefits and Go Months Without Paychecks
Nov. 23 2026, Published 3:16 a.m. ET
Foundation Future Industries, the San Francisco-based humanoid robotics company, has lost its employees' health coverage after struggling to meet payroll obligations, adding to mounting financial problems at the startup backed by Eric Trump.
Workers were last paid on Oct. 15 and subsequently missed another scheduled payday on Oct. 30, according to CNBC. The company is now seeking emergency financing as it waits for a potential $150 million investment from South Korea's Base Group.
The funding has not been finalized, leaving employees uncertain about when they will receive their outstanding wages or regain their health benefits.
Employees Lose Health Benefits and Go Without Paychecks
Foundation employees were informed that their health coverage through administrator Rippling had been terminated, according to an internal memo obtained by CNBC.
In a Friday evening email, a human resources manager explained that the company's last payroll run through Rippling had taken place in October, resulting in the retroactive termination of employee benefits.
"Because our last pay run through Rippling was in October, they have ended our benefits with them retroactive to October," the memo stated. "COBRA will be offered to all employees to cover November."
COBRA allows eligible workers to temporarily continue their health insurance after losing employer-sponsored coverage, although they generally have to pay the full premium themselves.
Foundation said it would reimburse employees for their COBRA payments while arranging coverage through a new benefits provider. However, employees have expressed concerns about whether the financially troubled company can afford those reimbursements.
Rippling disputed Foundation's explanation for the interruption, telling CNBC that clients who repeatedly fail to meet payroll and benefits obligations are warned before being terminated from its Professional Employer Organization program.
Startup Seeks Emergency Financing Amid Cash Shortage
Foundation has been pursuing a bridge loan to cover outstanding employee wages and maintain operations, with co-founder and CEO Sankaet Pathak reportedly approaching three or four venture capital firms.
Existing investor Tribe Capital is among those approached, according to people familiar with the discussions.
The company is also counting on a potential $150 million investment from South Korea's Base Group. Pathak has reportedly told employees the money could arrive as early as December or January.
However, Reuters reported on November 19 that Base Group was considering the investment, rather than confirming a completed financing agreement. The proposed arrangement also involves a joint venture connected to aluminum supplies for Foundation's robots and lithium for their batteries.
This is not the company's first payroll disruption. Foundation also struggled to cover employee salaries in August, but workers received their money approximately two days later after an existing investor provided temporary financing, CNBC reported.
CEO's $4.6 Million Loan Raises Governance Questions
Pathak has also faced criticism from employees over a $4.6 million loan he obtained from Foundation in 2025 to purchase a home, according to CNBC.
Public records show that an entity listing Pathak as its sole principal purchased a property in Sausalito, California, for $4.6 million in October 2025. The borrowing was described as short-term, and existing investors reportedly learned about it through company financial disclosures.
The company's governance structure has raised additional concerns among prospective investors. Pathak is Foundation's sole board member and holds the majority of its shares, according to CNBC.
The CEO has been seeking hundreds of millions of dollars in additional financing at a reported $3 billion valuation.
Eric Trump's Investment and Advisory Role Under Scrutiny
Eric Trump became an investor and chief strategy adviser to the Foundation in early 2026. The size of his financial stake has not been disclosed.
His involvement has attracted additional attention because of the company's military robotics ambitions and its potential government business.
A spokesperson for Trump previously told the Financial Times, "Eric Trump had no involvement in Foundation's management, operations, strategic decisions or commercial activities, including the solicitation, negotiation, procurement or execution of any government contracts."
Trump did not immediately respond to CNBC's requests for comment about the company's financial difficulties.
Foundation was founded in 2024 and acquired Boardwalk Robotics later that year. Meanwhile, Pathak has reportedly floated offering employees additional equity to discourage them from leaving while the company awaits potential investment from Base Group