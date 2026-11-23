Foundation employees were informed that their health coverage through administrator Rippling had been terminated, according to an internal memo obtained by CNBC.

In a Friday evening email, a human resources manager explained that the company's last payroll run through Rippling had taken place in October, resulting in the retroactive termination of employee benefits.

"Because our last pay run through Rippling was in October, they have ended our benefits with them retroactive to October," the memo stated. "COBRA will be offered to all employees to cover November."

COBRA allows eligible workers to temporarily continue their health insurance after losing employer-sponsored coverage, although they generally have to pay the full premium themselves.

Foundation said it would reimburse employees for their COBRA payments while arranging coverage through a new benefits provider. However, employees have expressed concerns about whether the financially troubled company can afford those reimbursements.

Rippling disputed Foundation's explanation for the interruption, telling CNBC that clients who repeatedly fail to meet payroll and benefits obligations are warned before being terminated from its Professional Employer Organization program.