Donald Trump, 80, Shares Video Highlighting Mitch McConnell's Health Concerns — Despite Facing His Own Questions About Aging, Stamina and Public Appearances
Nov. 23 2026, Published 3:12 a.m. ET
President Trump, who turned 80 in June, shared the clip on Sunday, November 22. The video, produced by McGill Media, focused on concerns surrounding the 84-year-old Kentucky Republican, who has spent much of the year recovering from a fall.
The timing is notable because Trump has also faced public scrutiny over his age and physical condition. Questions about his health have followed several public appearances, although his physician described him as being in excellent health following his May 2026 physical.
Trump's Video Share Puts Spotlight On McConnell
The video opened with anchor Carissa Lawson discussing footage of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer appearing hunched over outside the Capitol.
She then turned to other senior politicians whose public appearances have attracted attention, including McConnell. The footage showed the senator being pushed in a wheelchair while not responding to reporters.
McConnell was hospitalized on June 14 after falling at his home and briefly losing consciousness. He later disclosed that he had also been treated for mild pneumonia. His office confirmed that he had received medical care and was undergoing rehabilitation.
In July, Trump told Newsmax he did not know much about McConnell's condition, adding that he was "never a huge fan" of the senator.
He also said McConnell should support Senate Majority Leader John Thune, before expressing his hope that McConnell would be fine.
McConnell's History Of Health Issues
McConnell's latest hospitalization follows several years of health concerns.
He suffered a shoulder fracture after a fall in 2019 and experienced several freezing episodes during public appearances in 2023. He also fell at the Capitol in October 2025.
The senator has previously discussed the lasting effects of childhood polio, which have affected his mobility.
In February 2025, McConnell announced that he would not seek reelection. His Senate term is scheduled to end in January 2027.
Trump Faces His Own Questions On Age
Trump has also attracted attention over his age and stamina as he approaches his second year back in the White House.
The president turned 80 on June 14, 2026. His health received renewed attention ahead of his annual physical in May, following photographs showing bruising on his hand and swelling around his ankles.
His physician subsequently described him as being in excellent health and fully fit to serve. Trump has also pushed back against suggestions that his age has affected his ability to carry out presidential duties.
What Happens Next For McConnell
McConnell's recovery has progressed since his summer hospitalization. He was discharged from a rehabilitation center on August 6 and returned to the Senate on September 14, casting his first vote in three months.
At the time, he acknowledged that he had not fully recovered and that his rehabilitation had been difficult.
A separate November 6 encounter with a Newsmax reporter also attracted attention after McConnell remained silent when asked about Republican losses in the midterm elections. An aide eventually intervened to end the exchange.
The senator is expected to leave office when his term expires in January 2027.