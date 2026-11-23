The timing is notable because Trump has also faced public scrutiny over his age and physical condition. Questions about his health have followed several public appearances, although his physician described him as being in excellent health following his May 2026 physical.

President Trump , who turned 80 in June, shared the clip on Sunday, November 22. The video, produced by McGill Media, focused on concerns surrounding the 84-year-old Kentucky Republican , who has spent much of the year recovering from a fall.

Mitch McConnell said that physical challenges have not been easy to manage with age

The video opened with anchor Carissa Lawson discussing footage of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer appearing hunched over outside the Capitol.

She then turned to other senior politicians whose public appearances have attracted attention, including McConnell. The footage showed the senator being pushed in a wheelchair while not responding to reporters.

McConnell was hospitalized on June 14 after falling at his home and briefly losing consciousness. He later disclosed that he had also been treated for mild pneumonia. His office confirmed that he had received medical care and was undergoing rehabilitation.

In July, Trump told Newsmax he did not know much about McConnell's condition, adding that he was "never a huge fan" of the senator.

He also said McConnell should support Senate Majority Leader John Thune, before expressing his hope that McConnell would be fine.