Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reassured Americans about the safety of the country's banking system after technical problems disrupted services at several major financial institutions, comparing temporary cybersecurity glitches to the side effects of vaccines.

During a November 22 appearance on CBS' Face the Nation, Bessent insisted that customers had little reason to worry about their money, despite a series of technology disruptions affecting banks, Microsoft services, and air travel.

The Treasury chief argued that banks were among the most resilient businesses in the country and suggested that security improvements could sometimes cause temporary interruptions.