Trump Sent Warning as Iran Unveils New Underground 'Missile City' With Double Launcher Capable of Firing Two Missiles at Once
Nov. 23 2026, Published 2:07 a.m. ET
Iran has unveiled a new underground missile facility featuring a launcher reportedly capable of firing two liquid-fueled missiles simultaneously, as tensions with the United States remain high.
The display came as President Donald Trump warned that Tehran would never be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon and called for a lasting agreement with the country.
Footage released by Iranian state television showed senior Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commanders touring the facility, which featured missiles, launch systems, and underground tunnels.
Iran Unveils New Double Missile Launcher Inside Underground Facility
Iranian state television broadcast footage on November 21 showing IRGC commander Maj. Gen. Ahmad Vahidi visiting the underground installation with Brig. Gen. Majid Mousavi, head of the IRGC Aerospace Force.
During the visit, Iranian officials presented a launcher they said could fire two liquid-fueled missiles at the same time. Reports described the system as a development of an earlier dual-launcher design intended for solid-fuel missiles.
Mousavi also pointed to advances in Iran's military capabilities, saying they had expanded significantly. "We have integrated 'surprises' and highly effective assets into our combat structure," he said.
Iran did not disclose the facility's location or provide independent evidence confirming the launcher's claimed performance.
Ahmad Vahidi Issues Warning During Missile City Tour
Vahidi also delivered a warning to Iran's adversaries during the visit, referring to the country's military confrontation with the United States and Israel.
"What is happening to our enemies is just the beginning," he said, according to semi-official Tasnim News Agency. He also predicted that Iran's adversaries would face "humiliation."
The November 21 appearance followed another underground missile facility presentation on November 10. That event featured ballistic and cruise missiles, along with their launch systems, and was attended by senior Iranian military officials.
Iran has also announced plans to move missile and drone production underground, a measure intended to protect its military manufacturing and storage operations from potential attacks.
Trump Insists Iran Will Never Obtain Nuclear Weapon
Trump addressed Iran's nuclear ambitions during a phone interview with Fox News on November 21, saying he wanted an agreement that would prevent Tehran from obtaining nuclear weapons even after he leaves office.
"What I'm doing is I'm going to make it so that if we have an incompetent president in four years or 15 years or 20 years, I'm going to make a deal that is going to be permanent," he said.
"I'm not going to let somebody allow them to have a nuclear weapon," Trump added.
The president also expressed frustration with Iran's negotiating position, claiming its officials repeatedly failed to honor agreements.
"We make a deal, and then they break the deal the next day," he said.
Iran Continues Rebuilding Missile Capabilities After US-Israeli Strikes
The latest showcase comes months after the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran on February 28, 2026, targeting missile infrastructure and nuclear-related facilities.
A Congressional Research Service assessment published October 20 cited White House figures indicating that U.S. and Israeli forces had struck more than 450 ballistic missile targets and approximately 800 attack-drone targets.
However, an April assessment by the Defense Intelligence Agency found that Iran still possessed thousands of missiles and one-way attack drones despite the damage.
Iran's latest display highlights its efforts to maintain its military capabilities following the strikes. However, the footage does not establish how many operational missiles the country currently has or how much of its production capacity has been restored.