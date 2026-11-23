EXCLUSIVE: Inside Royal Family's Christmas Plans as Prince Harry is 'Totally Frozen Out' of Invites
Nov. 22 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET
Prince Harry faces another Christmas away from the royal family's traditional Sandringham celebrations, with sources telling RadarOnline.com he and his wife, Meghan Markle, have been left off all guest lists from The Firm despite recently returning to Britain after six years in America.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are instead expected to spend December 25 in the UK with Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, 70, rather than joining King Charles, 78, and his relatives at their Norfolk estate for the traditional royal festive gathering.
The couple have not attended a royal Christmas get-together since 2018, before stepping down as senior working royals in 2020, and have yet to publicly confirm their holiday arrangements.
A source claimed: "The prospect of Harry and Meghan spending Christmas at Sandringham with the rest of the royal family would be an absolute minefield. There is simply too much bad blood, too many unresolved grievances and too much tension for everyone to sit around the Christmas dinner table pretending everything is perfectly normal.
"What should be a happy family occasion could quickly become painfully uncomfortable for everyone involved. Harry and Meghan are well aware of that, and neither wants to put themselves or their children in a situation where the atmosphere could be strained from the moment they arrive, and neither do the royals."
No Invitation Expected as Seven-Year Rift Deepens
"Harry and Meghan are under no illusions about where they stand when it comes to the royal family's Christmas celebrations – they are now totally frozen out of them," the insider claimed. "They aren't expecting any invitations from the King, and they certainly aren't sitting around hoping any will suddenly arrive.
"As far as they're concerned, the decision has effectively already been made, whether anyone at the palace says so publicly or not. Rather than face the humiliation of waiting for an invitation that may never come, they would prefer to make their own arrangements and spend Christmas surrounded by people with whom they feel comfortable. It's another indication of just how deep the divisions within the family have become."
Harry and Markle's absence this December would continue a seven-year separation from the royal family's most cherished seasonal parties.
Inside Royal Sandringham Traditions Since 1988
Sandringham has hosted royal Christmas gatherings since 1988, when Queen Elizabeth II moved the celebrations from Windsor Castle while renovation work was underway.
Family members traditionally arrive at the Norfolk estate before Christmas Eve, due to an informal hierarchy that sees senior royals arrive last.
Festivities include exchanging humorous presents on December 24, followed by a formal black-tie dinner.
The Christmas Eve celebrations were depicted in the 2021 film Spencer, which explored Princess Diana's troubled relationship with royal life.
On Christmas morning, family members attend a service at St Mary Magdalene Church, where crowds gather to watch the traditional royal procession.
After lunch, the family traditionally watches the monarch's prerecorded Christmas broadcast before enjoying games, puzzles and other entertainment.
Dim Sum and Board Games Replace Palace Festivities
Harry attended the festivities throughout his childhood and brought Markle to Sandringham in 2017, when they were engaged. Her attendance was considered unusual because unmarried partners were not traditionally included in the gathering.
The couple returned in 2018 but spent Christmas 2019 in Canada with their infant son, Prince Archie.
They subsequently relocated to America, where they established their own family traditions with Archie and Princess Lilibet.
Markle described those celebrations in a December 2025 message to followers of her lifestyle brand, As Ever.
Recalling Christmas Eve at their Montecito home, she wrote: "I was nibbling on the remnants of our Christmas Eve feast (dim sum this year), wrapping a few last-minute gifts, and tiptoeing down the stairs with my husband to make sure 'Santa' had enjoyed his cookies and 'the reindeer' had eaten their carrots."
She also described plans for Christmas Day.
Markle wrote about her festive plans: "I plan to spend today cuddled up with my family – maybe pajamas all day, some Scrabble or Sequence (or Candyland for the kids), music playing, candles flickering, dogs snoring, endless grazing; the laughter, the sidebars, the deep breaths (you know the ones), the fun, and the memories."