The couple have not attended a royal Christmas get-together since 2018, before stepping down as senior working royals in 2020, and have yet to publicly confirm their holiday arrangements.

A source claimed: "The prospect of Harry and Meghan spending Christmas at Sandringham with the rest of the royal family would be an absolute minefield. There is simply too much bad blood, too many unresolved grievances and too much tension for everyone to sit around the Christmas dinner table pretending everything is perfectly normal.

"What should be a happy family occasion could quickly become painfully uncomfortable for everyone involved. Harry and Meghan are well aware of that, and neither wants to put themselves or their children in a situation where the atmosphere could be strained from the moment they arrive, and neither do the royals."