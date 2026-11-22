The 40-year-old British actor was reportedly paid $1million for his screen test, which involved performing a scene from the 1963 film From Russia with Love.

Robert Pattinson is said to have had to strip down for a steamy bedroom audition to secure the coveted James Bond role, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The bedroom sequence is said to be a longstanding Bond audition tradition, designed to test whether prospective actors can combine confidence, understated humor and sexual charisma with the character's trademark composure.

A source close to the new Bond production exclusively told us: "Robert knew this was no ordinary audition. He had to recreate one of the most famous seduction scenes in Bond history, which meant appearing partially undressed and showing he could command the room with nothing more than a towel and his charisma. It was a demanding test, but he delivered exactly what the producers wanted – and was handsomely paid for doing so.

"The producers weren't simply looking for someone handsome who could wear a tuxedo and hold a gun. They needed an actor who could make Bond's seductive side believable without looking awkward or self-conscious. Robert reportedly managed to combine sex appeal, confidence and humor in a way that made him stand out.

"Denis had already seen several talented actors, but nobody had completely convinced the team. Bringing Robert into the process changed the conversation. He already knew Rob from their work together on Dune, and Denis understood what he could bring to the character. The bedroom audition was the moment everything came together.

"There's nowhere to hide when you're performing a scene like that. You're standing there in a towel, trying to look completely comfortable while some of the most powerful people in Hollywood judge your every movement. Robert reportedly handled the pressure brilliantly, and that confidence was exactly what Bond needed.

"The million-dollar audition fee Rob bagged shows just how seriously the producers were taking him on as a Bond contender. "They wanted to see whether he could carry one of cinema's biggest franchises, and the seduction scene was a crucial part of that assessment. It wasn't simply about forcing him to strip for the sake of it – it was about proving he had the presence to become 007.

"Robert wasn't initially the obvious choice, but his audition transformed the casting race. He brought a darker, more mysterious quality to Bond, like he has done with Batman, while still delivering the charm humor and sexual confidence audiences expect.

"By the end of the process, the feeling was that they had found someone capable of taking the 007 franchise in a new direction."