EXCLUSIVE: Robert Pattinson 'Forced to Strip' to Land 007 Role
Nov. 22 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Robert Pattinson is said to have had to strip down for a steamy bedroom audition to secure the coveted James Bond role, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 40-year-old British actor was reportedly paid $1million for his screen test, which involved performing a scene from the 1963 film From Russia with Love.
Pattinson Lands 007 After Steamy Towel Audition
Director Denis Villeneuve, 59, suggested Pattinson after earlier auditions involving Callum Turner, 36, Jack Lowden, 36, and Josh O'Connor, 36, failed to produce a casting decision.
The bedroom sequence is said to be a longstanding Bond audition tradition, designed to test whether prospective actors can combine confidence, understated humor and sexual charisma with the character's trademark composure.
In the original film, Connery's Bond encounters Soviet agent Tatiana Romanova, played by Daniela Bianchi, in an Istanbul hotel room.
Romanova secretly enters Bond's bed before the British spy emerges from the bathroom wearing a towel and carrying a gun.
Their flirtatious exchange culminates in a passionate kiss, while Bond also persuades Romanova to help steal a Soviet cryptography machine.
Million-Dollar Screen Test Seals the Deal
A source close to the new Bond production exclusively told us: "Robert knew this was no ordinary audition. He had to recreate one of the most famous seduction scenes in Bond history, which meant appearing partially undressed and showing he could command the room with nothing more than a towel and his charisma. It was a demanding test, but he delivered exactly what the producers wanted – and was handsomely paid for doing so.
"The producers weren't simply looking for someone handsome who could wear a tuxedo and hold a gun. They needed an actor who could make Bond's seductive side believable without looking awkward or self-conscious. Robert reportedly managed to combine sex appeal, confidence and humor in a way that made him stand out.
"Denis had already seen several talented actors, but nobody had completely convinced the team. Bringing Robert into the process changed the conversation. He already knew Rob from their work together on Dune, and Denis understood what he could bring to the character. The bedroom audition was the moment everything came together.
"There's nowhere to hide when you're performing a scene like that. You're standing there in a towel, trying to look completely comfortable while some of the most powerful people in Hollywood judge your every movement. Robert reportedly handled the pressure brilliantly, and that confidence was exactly what Bond needed.
"The million-dollar audition fee Rob bagged shows just how seriously the producers were taking him on as a Bond contender. "They wanted to see whether he could carry one of cinema's biggest franchises, and the seduction scene was a crucial part of that assessment. It wasn't simply about forcing him to strip for the sake of it – it was about proving he had the presence to become 007.
"Robert wasn't initially the obvious choice, but his audition transformed the casting race. He brought a darker, more mysterious quality to Bond, like he has done with Batman, while still delivering the charm humor and sexual confidence audiences expect.
"By the end of the process, the feeling was that they had found someone capable of taking the 007 franchise in a new direction."
Inside the Classic Connery Seduction Test
The Connery scene has reportedly been used to assess successive Bond candidates, including Sam Neill, whose unsuccessful 1986 audition preceded Timothy Dalton's casting in The Living Daylights.
Veteran director Martin Campbell, 83, who oversaw GoldenEye and Casino Royale, has previously explained why the sequence remains an effective audition test.
He described Bond's behavior as "economic, efficient and effortless," adding "that (Connery) scene covers all the bases".
It's understood 007 candidates traditionally perform on a replica hotel-room set, with producers subsequently voting on their preferred performer.
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has confirmed he was "heavily involved" in the latest selection process, which reportedly featured five finalists.
He said auditions involved "full costume, real sets, other actors with them and three different scenes with each of the five finalists."
'There Was Something Special About Rob'
Josh O'Connor, initially considered a strong contender to take on the Bond role, reportedly hesitated over participating in the auditions at Bray Studios.
Journalist Matthew Belloni reported in his Puck newsletter the actor eventually completed a screen test before withdrawing from consideration.
Belloni wrote: "That move coincided with the filmmakers' interest in Pattinson."
Pattinson is understood not to have been among the original shortlist of star candidates for the 007 role, but reportedly entered contention alongside Nicholas Hoult, 36, after producers struggled to reach a decision on who to recruit for the role.
Pattinson's previous collaboration with filmmaker Villeneuve on his epic Dune: Part Three film was understood to have contributed to the director's interest in casting him as Bond.
Bezos subsequently praised the actor's audition, saying: "There was something special about Rob."
Bezos is also said to have shared audition footage with his wife, Lauren Sánchez Bezos, who is understood to have favored Pattinson's combination of screen presence and physical appeal.
Pattinson first achieved international fame through the Twilight franchise before appearing in The Batman, Tenet and The Odyssey.
His Bond debut will mark the 007 franchise's first instalment following Amazon's acquisition of MGM, the studio behind the long-running British spy series.