The first lady faced a wave of online backlash, with critics accusing her of prioritizing another money-making venture over helping struggling Americans.

Melania Trump has been branded "self-obsessed" after launching a $150 collection of digital portraits of herself, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The pictures are being sold for $150 each.

The digital photographs are being sold for $150 each.

The launch coincided with the debut of Melania: The Series , a two-part Amazon Prime Video production following her life and responsibilities as first lady.

The portraits, available exclusively through MelaniaTrump.com, were described in a November 21 press release as a "visual portrait" showcasing von Unwerth's "exclusive artistry."

On November 22, Trump, 56, announced an exclusive collection of digital photographs taken by German fashion photographer and former model Elle von Unwerth.

Melania Trump was slammed as 'self-obsessed' after announcing her latest business venture.

Others took aim at the Trump family, with one writing, "The whole family is a grotesque grifting disgrace."

"When your first documentary fails... try and fail again. Pathetic. Move on already," someone else added.

"You are so f------ ridiculous and self-obsessed," one critic wrote, while another complained, "What a joke! The American people are suffering and this is what you do!"

Other social media users questioned why the first lady was focusing on selling portraits instead of addressing issues affecting Americans.

"Why in the h--- are you so busy trying to sell yourself instead of doing some good for the country? School lunches, education, healthcare why don’t you work on that. No one takes you seriously," one critic wrote.

Another complained, "It never ends with these people. Unbelievable, the series was universally condemned but they just keep rolling out the planned promos. Good Lord."

One commenter called the collection "the laziest, most superficial waste of time and grift from any first lady," adding that Trump had "done nothing of value."

"Who buys such slop? No one I know would stoop so low," another person asked.

A user wrote, "I can pull up a digital pic of you literally anywhere online for free! Always about the grift though."