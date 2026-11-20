Melania Trump is pushing back on President Donald Trump's suggestion that she is the more difficult person in their marriage, saying she makes a point of telling him the truth even when people around him may not.

In MELANIA, The Series, a new two-part Prime Video docuseries released Friday, November 20, the first lady discusses her relationship with the president and raises concerns about the people who surround him.

The exchange begins during a joint interview when the couple is asked who is easier to get along with. Donald describes himself as "very easy to get along with" before suggesting his wife "could well be more difficult than me."

Melania smiles at his remark before offering her own perspective in a separate segment.

"I tell him the truth," she says, explaining that she believes the president has too many people around him who simply agree with him.

"There are too many people around him" who are "yes people," she adds, describing the situation as "not healthy." She does not identify anyone in his circle or point to a particular instance in which their behavior influenced a presidential decision.