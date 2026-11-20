Lauren Boebert has acknowledged that President Donald Trump's actions may have contributed to her election defeat, saying some of his decisions hurt voters in her Colorado district. The Republican made the comments during an interview conducted over Zoom from a U-Haul van in Washington, D.C., as she packed up her congressional office following her reported loss to Democratic challenger Eileen Laubacher. Boebert, who represented Colorado's 4th Congressional District, reflected on the Republican Party's performance and admitted that dissatisfaction with the party extended beyond the president. She also pointed to campaign spending, rising gas prices and her own political controversies as possible factors in the outcome.

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Boebert Reflects on Election Defeat From U-Haul Van

Source: MEGA Lauren Boebert won the district by double digits two years ago

During the interview, Boebert discussed whether the election results represented a rejection of Trump, Congress, or the Republican Party. "This could be a referendum on President Trump. It could be a referendum on Congress or the Republican Party," she said, before adding, "I think it's all of it." The congresswoman had previously won the district by double digits in 2024. Colorado's 4th District, which covers much of the state's eastern plains, has traditionally been a Republican stronghold. Boebert first entered Congress in 2021 after defeating a longtime Republican incumbent in the 2020 primary. She subsequently represented Colorado's 3rd District before moving to the 4th District for the 2024 election.

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'The President Did Some Things That Hurt My Voters'

Source: MEGA Lauren Boebert said that she respects Trump and wants to continue working for him

Boebert was more direct when discussing Trump's role in the Republican losses, although she stopped short of holding him solely responsible. "I'm not mad at the president, but the president did some things that hurt my voters," she said. She also made clear that she still supported working with Trump, adding, "I respect President Trump, I still work with him, I want to continue to work with him. Not for him, with him." The former congresswoman pointed to problems within the Republican Party, including high gas prices, internal disagreements, and promises that had not been fulfilled. "I think it's more all of us. It's all of the Republican Party," she explained. "We had solutions and we didn't take action."

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Boebert Addresses Campaign Spending and 'Beetlejuice' Controversy

Source: MEGA Lauren Boebert said that she did not raise millions of dollars

Boebert also acknowledged that her opponent's fundraising efforts may have played a role in the result. She claimed Laubacher had raised considerably more money during the campaign. "I didn't raise millions of dollars and I kinda refused to," Boebert said. She also questioned whether voters had grown tired of the controversies surrounding her political career. One incident she addressed involved her removal from a Denver theater during a 2023 performance of "Beetlejuice." The incident, which was captured on surveillance footage, later appeared in campaign advertisements criticizing Boebert. She joked that the one thing she would have changed was "not gone to the theater." However, she also acknowledged that the episode may have reinforced negative perceptions among voters. Boebert suggested some Republicans and unaffiliated voters may simply have become frustrated with the repeated attention surrounding her personal controversies, regardless of whether they believed the allegations against her.

What Comes Next for Lauren Boebert After Election Loss?

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Source: MEGA Lauren switched districts in 2024 and abandoned Colorado's 3rd Districy