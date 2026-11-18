Outgoing Rep. Lauren Boebert drew criticism on Tuesday, November 17, after sharing a decade-old post from President Donald Trump urging hackers to investigate former President Barack Obama's college records and birthplace.

The Colorado Republican reposted Trump's September 6, 2014, message on X, adding only a face-with-hand-over-mouth emoji and a skull emoji. The original post read: "Attention all hackers: You are hacking everything else, so please hack Obama's college records (destroyed?) and check 'place of birth.'"

The timing attracted additional attention as a series of technology failures disrupted air travel, banking services and other major systems across the United States.

The resurfaced message also brought renewed attention to Trump's long-promoted birther conspiracy theory, which falsely questioned whether Obama was born in the United States.