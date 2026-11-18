MAGA Queen Lauren Boebert Raises Eyebrows After Resurfacing Trump's Controversial Call for Hackers to Target Obama
Nov. 18 2026, Published 4:17 p.m. ET
Outgoing Rep. Lauren Boebert drew criticism on Tuesday, November 17, after sharing a decade-old post from President Donald Trump urging hackers to investigate former President Barack Obama's college records and birthplace.
The Colorado Republican reposted Trump's September 6, 2014, message on X, adding only a face-with-hand-over-mouth emoji and a skull emoji. The original post read: "Attention all hackers: You are hacking everything else, so please hack Obama's college records (destroyed?) and check 'place of birth.'"
The timing attracted additional attention as a series of technology failures disrupted air travel, banking services and other major systems across the United States.
The resurfaced message also brought renewed attention to Trump's long-promoted birther conspiracy theory, which falsely questioned whether Obama was born in the United States.
The Timing of Boebert's Post Draws Criticism
Boebert's post appeared amid several days of technology disruptions. A nationwide Federal Aviation Administration ground stop disrupted flights over the weekend, while banking customers reported problems accessing services on Monday.
United Airlines also experienced a technical issue that delayed departing flights.
The disruptions prompted questions about the reliability of critical systems, although officials said there was no evidence that the incidents were connected or caused by a coordinated cyberattack.
Boebert's decision to highlight Trump's old message drew criticism from social media users, some of whom questioned the judgment of sharing a call for hackers to investigate personal records during a period of widespread technical problems.
Others mocked the congresswoman following her recent election defeat, suggesting she was trying to remain politically relevant. Some commenters also turned the focus toward Trump's own academic background.
Laubacher Defeats Boebert in Colorado's 4th District
The online backlash came days after Democrat Eileen Laubacher defeated Boebert in Colorado's 4th Congressional District.
The Associated Press called the race on Friday, November 13, confirming a major upset in a district Trump carried by approximately 18 percentage points in 2024.
Laubacher, a retired two-star U.S. Navy rear admiral and former National Security Council member, campaigned as a moderate Democrat. She had previously been a Republican before changing her party affiliation following her military retirement in 2024.
According to The Washington Post, Laubacher raised more than $13 million during the campaign cycle, compared with approximately $1.2 million for Boebert.
"It was about people who felt that they were not being heard and not being served," Laubacher told the newspaper.
Boebert Blames Outside Spending
Boebert attributed her defeat partly to the financial advantage enjoyed by her opponent, telling reporters that "there was a lot of money dumped on my head."
She also described the amount spent on the race as "gross," expressing frustration over the influence of campaign spending.
During an interview with Scripps News, the outgoing congresswoman also said she did not intend to run for the Colorado seat again in 2028.
First elected to Congress in 2020, Boebert became a prominent figure in the MAGA movement. She switched from Colorado's 3rd Congressional District to the more heavily Republican 4th District in 2024 after narrowly winning reelection two years earlier.
Controversies Mark Boebert's Congressional Career
Boebert's three terms in Congress were accompanied by several public controversies. In 2023, she was escorted out of a Denver theater during a performance of "Beetlejuice," an incident that later became a subject of Democratic campaign criticism.
Her relationship with Trump also faced strain in 2025 after she joined three other House Republicans in supporting an effort led by Rep. Thomas Massie to force a vote on releasing additional files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
She also publicly backed Massie, prompting criticism from Trump, who later endorsed her reelection campaign in October 2026.
Following her defeat, Boebert shared a farewell video on X reflecting on her political journey, filmed outside her former restaurant in Rifle, Colorado.
She accompanied the post with the message "God's got this" and encouraged supporters to "Stay Tuned!"