MAGA Republican Lauren Boebert's Post-Election Message Backfires as Critics Mock Massive Error
Nov. 15 2026, Published 12:03 p.m. ET
Rep. Lauren Boebert faced a wave of online mockery Friday, November 13, after misspelling a word in a post suggesting that money can influence election results, hours after conceding her defeat in Colorado's 4th Congressional District.
"Unfortunately, we were all wrong; races can be baught," Boebert wrote on X while responding to a supporter who shared a photo of a sign reading, "Can't buy KY."
The Republican's spelling mistake quickly became a talking point, with critics poking fun at the error while others challenged her suggestion that campaign spending played a role in her loss to Democratic challenger Eileen Laubacher.
The controversy followed a particularly difficult election for Boebert, a prominent ally of President Donald Trump, who was among several Republican incumbents defeated in the 2026 midterms.
Laubacher Wins Colorado's 4th District
The Associated Press called the race for Laubacher on Friday, ending Boebert's bid for another term in Congress.
Laubacher, a retired U.S. Navy rear admiral, secured 48.8% of the vote, or 187,745 votes, compared with Boebert's 47.89%, or 184,220 votes, according to preliminary AP results. Libertarian candidate Douglas Mangeris received 3.31%, with 99% of the expected vote counted.
The defeat was particularly notable because Colorado's 4th District has traditionally been a Republican stronghold. Laubacher's victory also marked a significant upset in a district that President Trump won by 18 percentage points in 2024.
Boebert acknowledged the outcome Friday, congratulating her Democratic opponent and thanking her constituents in a farewell message posted shortly after 5 p.m.
Social Media Users Seize on Spelling Mistake
The word "baught" quickly became a target for social media users, with critics questioning how the congresswoman managed to misspell such a common word.
One X user joked, "Baught? You have to override the autocorrect for that one."
Another commenter offered a play on words, writing, "Why don't you bauy a clue."
Others focused less on the spelling and more on Boebert's suggestion that financial resources influenced the election. Some pointed to the substantial Republican spending in the district and questioned why it had not been enough to secure her victory.
Farewell Video Draws Separate Backlash
Boebert also attracted criticism for a separate farewell video in which she referenced her faith, declaring, "God's got this." The message prompted online jokes, with some users bringing up her 2023 removal from a Denver performance of the musical "Beetlejuice."
The incident attracted widespread attention after theater staff received complaints about disruptive behavior, including vaping, singing, and using cellphones. Boebert's campaign subsequently acknowledged that she had been escorted out, although she denied vaping.
The controversy became another talking point during her congressional career and resurfaced following her election defeat.
Boebert's departure from Congress follows three terms in the House, with Laubacher now set to take over the Colorado district.