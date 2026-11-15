Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Lauren Boebert

MAGA Republican Lauren Boebert's Post-Election Message Backfires as Critics Mock Massive Error

Lauren Boebert Criticized for ‘Baught’ Typo after Colorado Election Loss
Source: @ MEGA

Boebert posted a farewell message on X on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026.

Nov. 15 2026, Published 12:03 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Rep. Lauren Boebert faced a wave of online mockery Friday, November 13, after misspelling a word in a post suggesting that money can influence election results, hours after conceding her defeat in Colorado's 4th Congressional District.

"Unfortunately, we were all wrong; races can be baught," Boebert wrote on X while responding to a supporter who shared a photo of a sign reading, "Can't buy KY."

The Republican's spelling mistake quickly became a talking point, with critics poking fun at the error while others challenged her suggestion that campaign spending played a role in her loss to Democratic challenger Eileen Laubacher.

The controversy followed a particularly difficult election for Boebert, a prominent ally of President Donald Trump, who was among several Republican incumbents defeated in the 2026 midterms.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Laubacher Wins Colorado's 4th District

Source: @ Lauren Boebert/ X

The misspelling of “bought” drew ridicule on X and Threads.

The Associated Press called the race for Laubacher on Friday, ending Boebert's bid for another term in Congress.

Laubacher, a retired U.S. Navy rear admiral, secured 48.8% of the vote, or 187,745 votes, compared with Boebert's 47.89%, or 184,220 votes, according to preliminary AP results. Libertarian candidate Douglas Mangeris received 3.31%, with 99% of the expected vote counted.

The defeat was particularly notable because Colorado's 4th District has traditionally been a Republican stronghold. Laubacher's victory also marked a significant upset in a district that President Trump won by 18 percentage points in 2024.

Boebert acknowledged the outcome Friday, congratulating her Democratic opponent and thanking her constituents in a farewell message posted shortly after 5 p.m.

Article continues below advertisement

Social Media Users Seize on Spelling Mistake

Source: @ Phish Guy @guy_phish/ X

A supporter replied to Boebert with a photo of a sign reading, “Can’t buy KY.”

The word "baught" quickly became a target for social media users, with critics questioning how the congresswoman managed to misspell such a common word.

One X user joked, "Baught? You have to override the autocorrect for that one."

Another commenter offered a play on words, writing, "Why don't you bauy a clue."

Others focused less on the spelling and more on Boebert's suggestion that financial resources influenced the election. Some pointed to the substantial Republican spending in the district and questioned why it had not been enough to secure her victory.

Farewell Video Draws Separate Backlash

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Joe Biden Memoir Reveals Angela Merkel’s Private Criticism of Donald Trump

Joe Biden Reveals Angela Merkel Privately Called Donald Trump 'Emotional' and Questioned His Fascination With Putin

Mike Johnson to Step Aside as House GOP Leader After Midterm Losses

Mike Johnson Reveals Why He Quickly Stepped Aside as House GOP Leader After Midterm Defeat

Image of Lauren Boebert
Source: @ MEGA

Boebert also blamed spending, markets and Senate inaction for her defeat.

Boebert also attracted criticism for a separate farewell video in which she referenced her faith, declaring, "God's got this." The message prompted online jokes, with some users bringing up her 2023 removal from a Denver performance of the musical "Beetlejuice."

The incident attracted widespread attention after theater staff received complaints about disruptive behavior, including vaping, singing, and using cellphones. Boebert's campaign subsequently acknowledged that she had been escorted out, although she denied vaping.

The controversy became another talking point during her congressional career and resurfaced following her election defeat.

Boebert's departure from Congress follows three terms in the House, with Laubacher now set to take over the Colorado district.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.