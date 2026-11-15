MAGA Republican Lauren Boebert's Post-Election Message Backfires as Critics Mock Massive Error

Rep. Lauren Boebert faced a wave of online mockery Friday, November 13, after misspelling a word in a post suggesting that money can influence election results, hours after conceding her defeat in Colorado's 4th Congressional District.

"Unfortunately, we were all wrong; races can be baught," Boebert wrote on X while responding to a supporter who shared a photo of a sign reading, "Can't buy KY."

The Republican's spelling mistake quickly became a talking point, with critics poking fun at the error while others challenged her suggestion that campaign spending played a role in her loss to Democratic challenger Eileen Laubacher.

The controversy followed a particularly difficult election for Boebert, a prominent ally of President Donald Trump, who was among several Republican incumbents defeated in the 2026 midterms.