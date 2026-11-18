A teacher's sexual abuse of her student came to a halt when the boy's mom caught them being intimate on camera, RadarOnline.com can report. Australian Naomi Tekea Craig, 34, sobbed in court while being sentenced to eight and a half years in prison, pleading guilty to 12 counts of child s-x charges.

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Naomi Tekea Craig Was Friends With the Victim's Mom

Source: GOOGLEMAPS Naomi Tekea Craig was sentenced to nearly 9 years behind bars.

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Starting in August 2024, the music teacher abused the child over the course of more than a year when he was 12 and 13. Craig met the boy after he moved to Mandurah in 2023. Over time, she became friends with his mother, with the son being in a band that Craig supervised. Despite the boy eventually moving to another school, Craig remained in contact, even acquiring a key to their home. The boy's family home is where the first sexual assault took place. By way of home surveillance camera, the two were caught in December 2025, ending the inappropriate "relationship," just weeks before the teacher gave birth to a girl in January.

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The Teacher Fell Pregnant with the Victim's Child

Source: The West Australian/Facebook Craig became pregnant during the relationship.

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Craig was already married with a young son. In May 2025, she had confided in a friend that she wanted another child, which was around the time she got pregnant. She then told the victim she wanted more kids with him, hoping this would just be their first child together. Judge John Prior said Craig had been undergoing psychological and psychiatric assistance for her undiagnosed borderline personality disorder and bipolar disorder. He told the court the boy was "legally incapable" of consenting to the acts and that her infatuation with him was gross and manipulative. "You knew how old the child was when you were offending against him," he said. The judge read a victim impact statement from the boy's mother, who said she now feels suspicious and anxious around her children. "Your offending has caused her enormous amount of guilt and shame; she feels she failed to protect her son," Prior said.

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'I'm Sick of Begging for You Attention'

Source: Instagram Craig showered the victim with gifts.

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During the time of abuse, Craig had also showered the boy with gifts, aiming to buy his affection and attention. She got him a music subscription, which she threatened to cancel if he did not return her messages. She made plans for the boy to go fishing with her father and golf with her husband. She also planned to stay overnight, sleeping on a mattress next to the boy before moving onto his. Additionally, she harassed him. Craig sent him nude photos and videos of herself, as well as risqué poses in lingerie and swimwear. She monitored his social media accounts, demanding he record his screen and questioning his contact with a girl. Before her arrest in 2025, she also sent him messages, telling him to "make me feel loved" and "I'm sick of begging for your attention." Prosecutor Mark Nicol said Craig's abuse would have lifelong impacts on the "highly vulnerable" victim, telling Craig her crimes are a "nightmare without end" for the victim's family. "This was not a one-off impulsive decision – it was again and again and again," he said.

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A New Entry For The S-x Offender Registry

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Source: The West Australian/Facebook Craig can get parole after six and a half.