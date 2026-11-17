'What's Going On': Fox News Star Left Baffled Over FAA and Bank Outages — as Trump Takes No Responsibility for Chaos
Nov. 17 2026, Published 2:20 p.m. ET
Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum has questioned a series of major technology failures across the United States, expressing concern over banking disruptions that followed a nationwide aviation shutdown and a Microsoft outage, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Her comments came as President Donald Trump deflected responsibility for the Federal Aviation Administration's grounding of flights.
'Trifecta of Turmoil'
MacCallum opened Monday's edition of The Story by addressing the growing number of disruptions affecting Americans.
"What's going on? I mean, everything seems to be breaking down lately. You've got this trifecta of turmoil," MacCallum said.
Chase, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo were experiencing problems, and customers were having difficulty accessing their money.
Banking Problems
JPMorgan Chase attributed its problems to a technical issue and assured customers that their money remained accessible.
"Due to a technical issue, some transactions are taking longer than usual to complete," the bank said in a statement. "But customers still have access to their accounts and funds."
Other banks reported problems involving transactions through Zelle, although U.S. Bank said its own systems were functioning normally.
The banking disruptions followed Microsoft's service outage last Thursday, which affected Outlook and Teams users.
FAA Shutdown
The disruptions also came after Friday's nationwide FAA ground stop, which halted departures for about 4 and a half hours and caused thousands of cancellations and delays.
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the problem involved communications equipment undergoing maintenance as contractors replaced aging copper wiring with fiber-optic connections.
According to the FAA, excessive data overwhelmed portions of the network, disrupting communications and radar feeds at air traffic control facilities.
The problems extended into Monday, when United Airlines experienced a separate technical failure that temporarily disrupted departing flights.
Classified NSA Communications Network Goes Down
CNN reported Tuesday morning that disruptions reached the nation's intelligence community when a highly classified communications network used by the National Security Agency went offline.
The system, known as NSA Net, allows agency employees to communicate and share classified information internally.
The outage prompted officials to stagger arrival times for personnel at the agency's headquarters at Fort Meade, Maryland, while some work was redirected to other facilities.
In response to the reporting, White House spokesperson Lauren Bis said there was no evidence of a cyberattack.
"We see no evidence that this was a cyberattack," Bis said. "There is no crisis, or anything like that, for Americans to be worried about."