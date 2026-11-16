The POTUS, 80, accused Biden, 83, and his past administration of being responsible for the nationwide FAA shutdown that disrupted thousands of flights over the weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Joe Scarborough demanded that producers remove President Donald Trump 's inflammatory Truth Social post about Joe Biden from a recent installment of Morning Joe .

During Monday's MS NOW broadcast, Scarborough addressed Friday's Federal Aviation Administration outage, which forced flights across the country to remain grounded for more than four hours.

As producers displayed Trump's Truth Social rant, Scarborough interrupted. "Take that down. There's no reason to show his lies on television."

Scarborough argued that responsibility for the country's aging aviation infrastructure extended across multiple administrations, including Trump's first term.