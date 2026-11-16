Joe Scarborough Rages 'Take That Down' as 'Morning Joe' Co-host Refuses to Air Trump's Truth Social Post Blaming Biden for FAA Fumble
Nov. 16 2026, Published 2:27 p.m. ET
Joe Scarborough demanded that producers remove President Donald Trump's inflammatory Truth Social post about Joe Biden from a recent installment of Morning Joe.
The POTUS, 80, accused Biden, 83, and his past administration of being responsible for the nationwide FAA shutdown that disrupted thousands of flights over the weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Trump's Post Removed From Air
During Monday's MS NOW broadcast, Scarborough addressed Friday's Federal Aviation Administration outage, which forced flights across the country to remain grounded for more than four hours.
As producers displayed Trump's Truth Social rant, Scarborough interrupted. "Take that down. There's no reason to show his lies on television."
Scarborough argued that responsibility for the country's aging aviation infrastructure extended across multiple administrations, including Trump's first term.
Trump Blames Biden Administration
Trump first addressed the flight disruption on Sunday morning, more than a day after the FAA ordered the nationwide ground stop.
"The Biden Administration was an FAA disaster. Everything they touched turned bad," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
He accused his predecessor's administration of wasting federal funding and worsening an outdated air traffic control system. Trump also defended the FAA's current leadership.
"Our FAA is doing a great job, and is ready to go," he wrote.
In a second post, Trump urged Congress to approve additional funding for the modernization effort.
"If Congress approves the desperately needed money for Air Traffic Control, we can get it built quickly and efficiently," Trump claimed.
Spending Priorities
Scarborough and co-host Mika Brzezinski discussed federal spending priorities, comparing investments in aviation infrastructure with money allocated to immigration enforcement and the Pentagon.
Brzezinski cited more than $170billion for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, $150billion for the Pentagon and $12.5billion for FAA modernization.
She also referenced Republican-backed reductions to Medicaid and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program spending.
"I just wrote here: cruel, stupid and dangerous," Brzezinski said.
FAA Requests $50Billion
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has asked Congress for an additional $50billion to modernize air traffic control infrastructure following Friday's shutdown.
Congress previously approved $25billion for FAA improvements through the bipartisan infrastructure law signed by Biden in 2021. Republican lawmakers authorized another $12.5billion for air traffic control modernization in 2025.
Duffy said the newer funding does not cover all the telecommunications and software upgrades he believes are necessary.
By Monday morning, airlines had begun restoring normal operations, although hundreds of cancellations and more than 1,000 delays were still being reported.