Roseanne Barr, 74, Drops Bedroom Confession After Revealing She's Lost All Desire for Intimacy
Nov. 19 2026, Published 7:20 p.m. ET
Roseanne Barr made a surprising admission about how long it's been since she's been intimate with a man, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The TV icon, 74, shared how many years it's been since she saw action in the bedroom and complained that her strong libido earlier in life "cost me everything" thanks to her costly divorces.
Roseanne Barr Has 'No Interest or Desire' for S-x
Barr appeared alongside longtime pal and fellow comedian Christina Pazsitzky on the Wednesday, November 18, episode of the Your Mom's House podcast.
Pazsitzky, who is currently divorcing her fellow comic husband, Tom Segura, joked that they needed to hit up St. Bart's and find some attractive guys to get with since she's newly single, but Barr shot down the idea.
"I mean, I have no sexual interest or desire. Every so often, a fleeting thought will enter and then run as fast as it can from my mind," the Roseanne star confessed.
Roseannne Bar Claims Her 'S-x Drive Cost Me Everything'
"But no, I don't have the s-- drive now that I'm 74, and all my friends are like, 'You've got to get on the hormones and get your s-- drive back.' Why?" Barr scoffed at the notion of going on estrogen therapy or other treatments to increase the lower desire for intimacy that comes after menopause.
"But my s-x drive cost me everything," the funny lady noted, alluding to how she's shelled out millions thanks to her three divorces.
Barr and her first husband, Bill Pentland, divorced in 1990, two years after her ABC sitcom debuted to massive success. He sued her for half of their marital assets, and the former couple reached an undisclosed multimillion-dollar settlement.
The former TV titan married fellow comedian Tom Arnold in January 1990, four days after her divorce from Pentland was finalized. They divorced four years later, and reports claimed Barr paid out $50million to the True Lies star, who alleged in 2011 that he "didn't take a dime" from his ex-wife.
Roseanne Barr Confesses Giving Up Intimacy 'Has Been the Best Thing'
Barr gave marriage one last try, tying the knot with former bodyguard Ben Thomas on Valentine's Day in 1995, but they divorced in 2002. The duo shares a son, Buck, whom they welcomed in August 1995.
The She-Devil actress joked that she had "no standards" in her younger years when it came to who she slept with.
"And I had to join the 12-step program of giving up my addiction to d---. And it's been the best thing," Barr raved about her current celibacy.
Roseanne Barr Claims She Hasn't Been Intimate With a Man in '14 Years'
Barr went on to reveal how long she's "been sober" from being with men, initially putting it at seven years before correcting herself after admitting that she never got intimate with the man she was dating during that time.
"So 14 years I've been," she shared about how long it's been since she slept with someone, and is thrilled with the "clarity" that has come with it.
"Now that I've got my clarity back, you know, and my cl------ is freed from its burdens, I have time to actually ponder the world and how I can fix it," Barr noted, then joked, "And being a Jewish grandmother, that is, of course, paramount in my mind."