"But no, I don't have the s-- drive now that I'm 74, and all my friends are like, 'You've got to get on the hormones and get your s-- drive back.' Why?" Barr scoffed at the notion of going on estrogen therapy or other treatments to increase the lower desire for intimacy that comes after menopause.

"But my s-x drive cost me everything," the funny lady noted, alluding to how she's shelled out millions thanks to her three divorces.

Barr and her first husband, Bill Pentland, divorced in 1990, two years after her ABC sitcom debuted to massive success. He sued her for half of their marital assets, and the former couple reached an undisclosed multimillion-dollar settlement.

The former TV titan married fellow comedian Tom Arnold in January 1990, four days after her divorce from Pentland was finalized. They divorced four years later, and reports claimed Barr paid out $50million to the True Lies star, who alleged in 2011 that he "didn't take a dime" from his ex-wife.