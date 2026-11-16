Roseanne Barr's Ex-Husband Tom Arnold, 67, Says He's 10 Years Celibate as He Finds Women his Age 'Disgusting'
Nov. 16 2026, Published 5:05 p.m. ET
Roseanne Barr's ex-husband Tom Arnold claims he’s been celibate for 10 years because he finds women his age "disgusting," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The actor and comedian, who has been married four times, is currently single following his split from his latest wife, Ashley Groussman, whom he divorced in 2020.
Tom Arnold on People His Age: 'We Are Freaking Disgusting'
But he’s finding it hard to date again because he’s reluctant to forge a bond with someone of a similar age.
The True Lives star, 67, explained: "I used to say, people are like, because I haven’t had a date for nine and a half years, 'You should date someone your own age.'
"And I'm like, 'Dude, have you seen people my age? We are freaking disgusting.'"
Arnold, who has previously battled addiction problems, was asked if not dating had put a crimp in his "nocturnal activities."
He responded: "I haven't had s-- in nine and a half years."
However, he’s starting to alter his thinking regarding dating older women after meeting fans during his nationwide My Crazy X-Wife comedy tour.
'Most Women Aren't Looking For A Guy Who Used to Have Money'
He admitted: "I have learned there's a lot of funny, smart, s-xy, 60-something women."
The comedian revealed he would welcome another relationship, although he acknowledged that finding a partner can be complicated when raising two young children.
Arnold shares son Jax, 13, and daughter Quinn, 10, with Groussman
He told a publication: "I think, one of these days, it will happen," although he revealed that he’s quickly learned most women are not "looking for a guy that used to have a lot of money and now has two little kids."
"They are like, 'Forget that. That is not what I’m looking for,'" he joked.
He conceded, however, that he feels blessed to have so many wonderful people in his life, including his children and his "buddies," who provide him with enough fulfillment that he is not desperate for a romantic partner.
Tom Arnold Was Married to Roseanne Barr for 4 Years
"I love my kids so much," he continued. "That’s a lot of love there. And my buddies. But I’ll be okay. You know, I’ve had four marriages."
The Roseanne actor was notably married to actress and series star Barr, now 74, from 1990 to 1994.
However, their relationship became strained, with Barr claiming that their marriage fell apart as a result of Arnold's substance use, as well as his reported physical and psychological abuse.
Barr wrote in court papers: “Throughout our marriage, (Arnold) has been physically and emotionally abusive toward me.
“I now realize that I am a classic battered and abused wife who has tolerated the conduct... only because (Arnold) has successfully lowered my self-esteem and reduced me into the realm of battered wife syndrome.”
Arnold was a writer and producer on Roseanne while the couple was married. Barr fired him in 1994, the same year they divorced.
His second and third marriages were to Julie Lynn Champnella from 1995 to 1999 and Shelby Roos from 2002 to 2008.