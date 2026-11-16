But he’s finding it hard to date again because he’s reluctant to forge a bond with someone of a similar age.

The True Lives star, 67, explained: "I used to say, people are like, because I haven’t had a date for nine and a half years, 'You should date someone your own age.'

"And I'm like, 'Dude, have you seen people my age? We are freaking disgusting.'"

Arnold, who has previously battled addiction problems, was asked if not dating had put a crimp in his "nocturnal activities."

He responded: "I haven't had s-- in nine and a half years."

However, he’s starting to alter his thinking regarding dating older women after meeting fans during his nationwide My Crazy X-Wife comedy tour.